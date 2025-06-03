Veilleux Caps USHL Career with Clark Cup

Xavier Veilleux's season started and ended on the road.

It began with the Muskegon Lumberjacks' marathon 13-game road trip while Trinity Health Arena, their home rink, was being renovated - and ended by hoisting the Clark Cup in a winner-take-all Game Five against the Waterloo Black Hawks.

The road to a USHL championship was a long and winding one for Veilleux and the Lumberjacks - and ultimately it was a road of self-discovery for the defenseman, who had a career year.

“At first, I couldn’t really believe it,” Veilleux said of winning the title. “It’s been a lot of hard work and there was a lot of highs and lows this season. It’s been real fun, real exciting. I’ve been so lucky to be part of the organization and winning it all was awesome.”

Finding success on the road was vital this season for Veilleux and the Lumberjacks. They finished off the season with an away record of 17-8-4-2 (W-L-OTL-SOL), which was the third-best road record in the USHL. Veilleux served as an alternate captain this season, learning the importance of leadership through long stretches on the road and high-stakes matchups as the visiting team.