This Day in Isles History: June 8

June 8, 1983 -With the third-overall pick, the Islanders select Pat LaFontaine in the first round of the 1983 NHL Entry Draft in Montreal. Despite winning four-straight Stanley Cups, the Islanders acquired the third-overall pick via a 1981 trade with the Colorado Rockies that sent Dave Cameron and Bob Lorimer out west. The move paid off for the Islanders as LaFontaine is seventh all-time in Isles scoring with 566 points (287G, 279A) in 530 games with the franchise.