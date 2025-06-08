June 8, 1982 - Billy Smith wins the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender. Smith went 32-9-4 with a 2.97 GAA and a .898 SV%. Smith's 32 wins were a career-high and stood as the Isles single-season record until the 2014-15 season. The 1982 Vezina Trophy marked the first time the award was voted on by NHL General Managers.
This Day in Isles History: June 8
Billy Smith wins the Vezina Trophy in 1982, while the Islanders draft Bobby Nystrom in 1972 and Pat LaFontaine in 1983
June 8, 1972 - The Islanders select Bobby Nystrom with the 33rd overall pick at the 1972 Amateur Draft hosted by Montreal. "Mr. Islander" is fourth all-time in games played for the franchise with 900 and is 11th with 513 points (235G, 273A). Nystrom scored the biggest goal in team history by netting the team's first Stanley Cup clincher in 1980 and currently has a team award named in his honor.
June 8, 1983 -With the third-overall pick, the Islanders select Pat LaFontaine in the first round of the 1983 NHL Entry Draft in Montreal. Despite winning four-straight Stanley Cups, the Islanders acquired the third-overall pick via a 1981 trade with the Colorado Rockies that sent Dave Cameron and Bob Lorimer out west. The move paid off for the Islanders as LaFontaine is seventh all-time in Isles scoring with 566 points (287G, 279A) in 530 games with the franchise.
