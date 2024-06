June 11, 1974: Denis Potvin wins the Calder Trophy as the rookie of the year. Potvin recorded 54 points (17G, 37A) in 77 games in his rookie year. Potvin is the first Islander to win the Calder.

June 11, 1979: Bryan Trottier wins the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP. Trottier recorded 134 points (47G, 87A) in 76 games, setting career-highs in assists and points. Trottier also won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer. Trottier is the only Islander to win the Hart Trophy.