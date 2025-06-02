Islanders Prospect Report: June 2, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

NURMI WINS MEMORIAL CUP WITH KNIGHTS

Jesse Nurmi is a Memorial Cup Champion!

Nurmi and the London Knights won the top prize in Canadian Junior Hockey on Sunday night, taking down the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-1 in the Memorial Cup championship game.

Winning it all was certainly the perfect ending for the Isles’ 2023 fourth-round pick (113th overall), who finished the regular season with nine goals and 31 points and posted four goals and nine points in the postseason in his first year in the OHL. He previously played in Finland in the Kookoo system before transferring stateside.