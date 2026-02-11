Follow the Islanders at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Men’s hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 kicks off on Thursday and Bo Horvat is set to represent Team Canada and Ondrej Palat is lacing up for the Czech Ice Hockey Association.

Horvat will play in the Olympic Winter Games for the first time in his career, as the NHL has not sent players to the Olympic Winter Games since Sochi 2014. The London, ON, native has represented Canada internationally at the IIHF World Championships (2025, 2018), the World Juniors (2014) and the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (2012).

Horvat recorded eight points (4G, 4A) at last year’s Worlds before an injury prematurely ended his tournament. His 123 goals scored from 2022-2026 ranks 10th among Canadian-born NHLers over that span and his 235 points are good for 23rd. Horvat leads the Islanders with 24 goals in the 2025-26 season.

Palat will compete in the Olympic Winter Games for the second time in his career as he played four games in the 2014 Sochi Olympics where Czechia was eliminated by the United States.

In 2024, Palat helped Czechia win gold in the IIHF World Championships, capturing their first gold medal since 2010. Palat’s 518 career points rank fourth among all Czechia natives from 2012-26 and third among active Czechia-born skaters, while his 882 games lead over that span.

Palat is the newest Islander and has three points (1G, 2A) through six games since being acquired by the Islanders on Jan. 27.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb. 12

Group A

Czechia vs. Canada, 10:40 a.m. (USA, CBC) -- Santagiulia Arena

Friday, Feb. 13

Group A

France vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. (SN, CBC) -- Santagiulia Arena

Canada vs. Switzerland, 3:10 p.m. (CBC) -- Santagiulia Arena

Sunday, Feb. 15

Group A

Switzerland vs. Czechia, 6:10 a.m. (CNBC, SN) -- Santagiulia Arena

Canada vs. France, 10:40 a.m. (USA, CBC) -- Santagiulia Arena

Tuesday Feb. 17

Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m. -- Rho Arena

Qualification playoff, 10:40 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Qualification playoff, 3:10 p.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Quarterfinal -- 6:10 a.m. -- Santagiulia Arena

Quarterfinal, 10:40 a.m. (USA) -- Santagiulia Arena

Quarterfinal, 12:10 p.m. -- (USA) Rho Arena

Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m -- (NBC) Santagiulia Arena

Friday, Feb. 20

Semifinal -- 10:40 a.m. -- (USA) Santagiulia Arena

Semifinal -- 3:10 p.m. -- (NBC) Santagiulia Arena

Saturday, Feb. 21

Bronze medal game -- 2:40 p.m. (USA) -- Santagiulia Arena

Sunday, Feb. 22

Gold medal game -- 8:10 a.m. (NBC) -- Santagiulia Arena