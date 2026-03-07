EXCLUSIVE: Schenn on Joining Islanders: “I’m Excited for the New Chapter”

The New York Islanders made a splash at the NHL Trade Deadline by acquiring forward Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues.

The 6’1” 200 lbs. center plays a hard-nosed game, a playing style that Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche was looking for as his team is fighting to make the playoffs.

For Schenn, who ranked second on the Blues in hits (138) and has 28 points (12G, 16A) on the season, is excited to bring strength, grit and over 1,000 games of experience to the Islanders during a crucial stretch.

“I try and play a 200-foot game, play with some physicality and edge, try to contribute both ends of the ice,” Schenn said to NewYorkIslanders.com. “I’m a team-first guy, I’ll do whatever it takes to win hockey games. I’ll play wherever they want me.”

Schenn bolsters the Islanders' already solid center depth, as his 54.2% FOW% ranks 25th in the NHL this season (min. 500 face-offs). He also brings versatility to the lineup, as he can slot in anywhere, playing center or wing.

“We just feel that he's going to help us out down the middle,” Darche said. “Gives us a lot of flexibility... We have a lot more options and we're excited to have him.”