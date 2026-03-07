EXCLUSIVE: Schenn on Joining Islanders: “I’m Excited for the New Chapter”

Brayden Schenn is excited to join the Islanders and brings a winning pedigree and eight 50-point seasons

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders made a splash at the NHL Trade Deadline by acquiring forward Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues.

The 6’1” 200 lbs. center plays a hard-nosed game, a playing style that Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche was looking for as his team is fighting to make the playoffs.

For Schenn, who ranked second on the Blues in hits (138) and has 28 points (12G, 16A) on the season, is excited to bring strength, grit and over 1,000 games of experience to the Islanders during a crucial stretch.

“I try and play a 200-foot game, play with some physicality and edge, try to contribute both ends of the ice,” Schenn said to NewYorkIslanders.com. “I’m a team-first guy, I’ll do whatever it takes to win hockey games. I’ll play wherever they want me.”

Schenn bolsters the Islanders' already solid center depth, as his 54.2% FOW% ranks 25th in the NHL this season (min. 500 face-offs). He also brings versatility to the lineup, as he can slot in anywhere, playing center or wing.

“We just feel that he's going to help us out down the middle,” Darche said. “Gives us a lot of flexibility...  We have a lot more options and we're excited to have him.”

As a team, the Islanders have a longstanding reputation of having a great culture in the locker room – one that Schenn is excited to join. He has some Islanders connections, as he played with Bo Horvat, Ryan Pulock, Mathew Barzal and JG Pageau at the IIHF World Championships representing Canada.

“The guys really care for one another, and you see that when you play with these guys at World Championships and various events,” Schenn said. “I’m looking forward to being part of this group.”

Schenn brings a veteran presence that’s invaluable to the Islanders. He has eight career 50-point seasons, and won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the Blues. Schenn has 43 points (13G, 30A) in 82 career playoff games, including 15 power-play points.

He has an insatiable hunger to get back into a deep playoff run.

“That's what excites you the most,” Schenn said about helping the Isles for the playoff push. “I’ve had a chance to win a Stanley Cup and play in the playoffs, and those moments that drive you to be a part of them again. That's what you play hockey for, to play on a competitive team with guys that are fighting for the same thing and want to win together.”

Darche wanted to help the team in the final push, and veterans are key. Many talented players – like rookies Matthew Schaefer and Cal Ritchie – will learn a lot from the grit that playoffs require.  Schenn can be another good example for the young players, while being an asset overall in the team’s playoff push – and beyond.

“When you play hockey after the deadline and in the playoffs, it's fighting for every inch on the ice, being able to take a hit and dish out hits,” Darche said. “We want to be physical, and Brayden does that, so I think he fits exactly what we need right now.”

Darche has a great relationship his Brayden’s brother, Luke, as they won two Stanley Cups together in 2020 and 2021 with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Even before today, I knew their relationship is great,” Schenn said. “Mathieu and Luke have a tremendous respect for each other. They always had a good relationship in Tampa Bay, and it gets carried forward to this day.”

“When I spoke with Brayden this morning, I thought, oh my God, I feel like I'm talking to Luke,” Darche said with a laugh.

It didn’t take long for Schenn to meet his new team, as the Islanders and Blues were coincidentally staying in the same hotel in San Jose.

“Even yesterday, when I was talking to their GM, we said, good, if we make a trade we’ll save on travel,” Darche said. “He’s just a couple of floors down [from the hotel] so we were able to meet with Schenn this morning. It’s great that he’ll be able to play tomorrow, and ironically he can pack his bags in St. Louis when we visit them after.”

With 19 games left in the regular season, Schenn is excited to start a new chapter with the Islanders and jump on a moving train to aid the playoff push.

“What excites me about this team is the high-end talent,” Schenn said. “When I played the Islanders as an opponent, you're never going to get an easy night. They always play hard, and they're always intense, and they always play for each other, and I think that's important. To be a part of a team like that, I’m excited for this new chapter.”

