Isles Excited About Schenn’s Arrival and Debut

Brayden Schenn is fitting in right away with the Islanders locker room ahead of debut on Saturday vs San Jose

DSC03821
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Brayden Schenn has played over 1,000 NHL games, won a Stanley Cup and has racked up more than 700 points in his career spanning 17 seasons.

But when he joined the New York Islanders for his first skate with the team on Saturday morning, he felt like it was his first year in the league all over again.

"I said this morning, I feel like a rookie again,” Schenn said with a smile. “Coming into a new group, a new team and a new system, that's the challenge I'm faced with and I'm looking forward to it. It feels good to turn the page after yesterday, get to the rink and play hockey."

His new teammates were certainly excited about the new addition, after the Islanders acquired the 6’1,” 200 lbs. center before the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

“He’s an excellent two-way center that can play both sides of the puck,” JG Pageau said. “He’s got a scoring touch, he’s got some grit, he’s good in the face-off circle and he competes.

Pageau has taken his fair share of face-offs against Schenn, as the veteran centers have gone head-to-head in the dot countless times in their careers. Pageau is happy that Schenn is finally on his side of the ice.

“Everyone knows when you play against him, he’s a pain in the ass,” Pageau said. “There’s not a faceoff he’ll let you win for fun. He’s battling, hard to read. He switches up his tendencies, which makes it hard.”

Schenn, whose 54.2% FOW% ranks 27th in the NHL (min. 500 faceoffs taken) and eight career 50-point seasons, brings a good veteran presence for the younger forwards on the Isles. Cal Ritchie, 21, will play on Schenn’s line in his Islanders debut, along with Ondrej Palat when the Isles face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

“I'm really excited,” Ritchie said of Schenn joining the team. “Obviously, he’s such a great player who has been league for such a long time. Playing with him and Palat, it’ll be really good for me to learn from two veteran guys that know a lot about the game.”

The two already connected one-on-one in Schenn’s first morning skate on Saturday

“He came up to me right away on the ice today and just asked me what my style of play is like,” Ritchie said. “He said he played against me that one time just wanted to know what I like and what my tendencies are on the ice. It seems like a really good fit so far.”

As Schenn is getting used to his new team and joining the push to make the playoffs, he’s planning on a straightforward approach when it comes to his first game as an Islander.

"I'm going to keep it simple," Schenn said. "New system, new linemates. The more simple you are, working hard and playing your game, the better off you are. As time goes on, I'll feel more comfortable."

A quality of Schenn’s game that made him a desirable acquisition for Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche was his grit. Darche was looking for roster pieces that will bolster the strength, making his team tough to play against. Head Coach Patrick Roy is excited about the versatility and freedom an addition like Schenn brings, while leading by example.

“It’s exciting to have Schenn,” Roy said. “I really think he’s going to help us a lot. He brings that experience to our lineup, he was a captain, a great leader. I see only positive.”

Schenn is coming in with some familiarity with the Islanders. He’s family friends with former Islanders Thomas Hickey, Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native also played with Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, JG Pageau and Ryan Pulock in the World Championships in the past, getting a taste of the Islanders’ culture through those guys, making it an enticing new beginning for him.

“I know that community and what living on Long Island does to those guys and it’s obviously a special place,” Schenn said. “I’ve played with some of these guys at World Championships before, and when you play with those Islanders guys, you just always know they’re first class.”

News Feed

Isles Day-to-Day: Schenn Skates With Isles For First Time

Holmstrom Gives Schenn Number 10

Game Preview: Islanders at Sharks

EXCLUSIVE: Schenn on Joining Islanders: “I’m Excited for the New Chapter”

Takeaways: Darche on Trade Deadline

Islanders Acquire Brayden Schenn From St. Louis

7 Facts: Brayden Schenn

Pageau Signs 3-Year Contract With Islanders

The Skinny: Kings 5, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-3 to Kings

The Skinny: Ducks 5, Islanders 1

Game Preview: Islanders at Kings

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 5-1 Decision to Ducks

Isles Day-to-Day: Boqvist In, Pulock Out vs Ducks

Game Preview: Islanders at Ducks

A Life of Competition: A Look into Liam Foudy’s Athletic Journey

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice in Anaheim

Islanders Matthew Schaefer Named NHL First Star of the Week