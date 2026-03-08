Isles Excited About Schenn’s Arrival and Debut

Brayden Schenn has played over 1,000 NHL games, won a Stanley Cup and has racked up more than 700 points in his career spanning 17 seasons.

But when he joined the New York Islanders for his first skate with the team on Saturday morning, he felt like it was his first year in the league all over again.

"I said this morning, I feel like a rookie again,” Schenn said with a smile. “Coming into a new group, a new team and a new system, that's the challenge I'm faced with and I'm looking forward to it. It feels good to turn the page after yesterday, get to the rink and play hockey."

His new teammates were certainly excited about the new addition, after the Islanders acquired the 6’1,” 200 lbs. center before the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

“He’s an excellent two-way center that can play both sides of the puck,” JG Pageau said. “He’s got a scoring touch, he’s got some grit, he’s good in the face-off circle and he competes.

Pageau has taken his fair share of face-offs against Schenn, as the veteran centers have gone head-to-head in the dot countless times in their careers. Pageau is happy that Schenn is finally on his side of the ice.

“Everyone knows when you play against him, he’s a pain in the ass,” Pageau said. “There’s not a faceoff he’ll let you win for fun. He’s battling, hard to read. He switches up his tendencies, which makes it hard.”