Takeaways: Horvat Lifts Isles to 2-1 OT Win Over Sharks

The Islanders move into second place in the Metro and improve to 9-0 in OT this season, while Brayden Schenn makes Islanders debut

By Rachel Luscher
The Islanders pulled off a 2-1 OT win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at SAP Center, snapping a two-game losing streak. 

Bo Horvat buried his third OT winner of the season on a breakaway at the 4:20 mark of the extra session off a feed from Matthew Schaefer.  

Tony DeAngelo scored for the Islanders in regulation, which was counteracted by Macklin Celebrini’s early second period goal. 

Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves on 31 shots in the win while Yaroslav Askarov stopped 32 of 34. With an important two points, the Islanders (77 points) slid into second place in the Metropolitan Division, leapfrogging the Pittsburgh Penguins (76 points) who dropped a 4-3 SO loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. 

The win improved the Islanders to 9-0 in games decided in overtime this season. The only team with more OT wins than the Islanders was the team they beat. The Islanders are the only team in the NHL to have not lost in overtime this season. 

“We’ve been good in overtime all year, and it was a huge second point for us,” DeAngelo said. “Massive points. You take four or five of those away, you’re in a much different spot.”

Islanders 2, Sharks 1 OT | Highlights

- Schaefer sent a stretch pass to Horvat in the neutral zone, who moved in on Askarov and buried the OT winner for the Islanders.  

It marked his eighth OT-winner since the start of the 2023-24 season, which is tied with Kirill Kaprizov and Cole Caufield for third over that span. 

“Schaefer had a great heads up play to get that to me, I just tried to carry my speed from the neutral zone as best I could,” Horvat said.

NYI@SJS: Horvat scores goal against Yaroslav Askarov

- The Sharks, who played the night before, came out with energy despite the short rest, but the Islanders matched it with a strong period that saw the Isles up 1-0 by the end of 20 minutes. Cal Ritchie controlled the puck in the neutral zone and entered the Sharks zone before passing the puck to DeAngelo at the point. DeAngelo’s shot broke through traffic at the 11:37 mark of the first period to take a 1-0 lead for the Islanders. It was DeAngelo’s first goal since Jan. 26 and 30th point of the season. The goal also snapped the Islanders streak of five straight games allowing the first goal. 

- The Sharks tied the score when Will Smith found Celebrini in the slot as the 2024 first-overall pick scored his 32nd goal of the season 33 seconds into the second period.

- Brayden Schenn made his Islanders debut on Saturday night, skating 17:26 TOI, with three shots attempts (one on goal, one blocked and one missed) and went 6-for-14 in the faceoff dot, skating on a line with Ritchie and Ondrej Palat. 

- The 34-year-old center had a massive hit on Mario Ferraro, set a screen on DeAngelo’s goal while he also had two grade-A chances from the circle, one of them was on the rush and was blocked by Askarov.  

“I think I felt more and more comfortable as the game wore on,” Schenn said. “Just with the new system and everything. I tried to get myself in the game, especially a new team, tried to lay a couple hits and had a few chances.”  

- Roy said the third period was their best of the road trip, as the Isles found their stride, simplifying their game and putting the puck deep. 

- Schaefer logged 29:01 TOI, marking a season and career high, as well as the single-game high for any Islanders player this season. 

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 2, Sharks 1 OT

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 2-1 OT win on March 7th, 2026. Photo credit: Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images, Scott Dinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images and Madison Peyser/New York Islanders.

- Adam Pelech had a strong game, as he recorded four shots on goal, second to only Horvat’s six. The veteran defenseman broke up a developing two-on-one, allowing Horvat to gain control and rush up ice for a breakaway chance in the first period.  

“He played really well again, he’s been playing some really good hockey since the start of the season,” Roy said. “Really steady. He gave us another strong game again.”  

- The Islanders had an important kill that that set the stage for their first goal. After they fended off a Schaefer penalty for hooking, it gave them momentum and they scored 21 seconds after the minor penalty expired.  

“They have a very good power play, and that kill helped Tony score that one,” Roy said. “But nothing is more sweet than what we did in the third and beginning of the overtime.”   

Roy was referring to a massive kill at the end of the third period, which included a 32-second, 4-on-3 kill in OT. The Isles stepped up with four blocked shots to complete the kill. 

NEXT GAME  

The Islanders conclude their four-game road trip with a matchup against the St. Louis Blues. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM EST.

