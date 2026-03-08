Takeaways: Horvat Lifts Isles to 2-1 OT Win Over Sharks

The Islanders pulled off a 2-1 OT win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at SAP Center, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Bo Horvat buried his third OT winner of the season on a breakaway at the 4:20 mark of the extra session off a feed from Matthew Schaefer.

Tony DeAngelo scored for the Islanders in regulation, which was counteracted by Macklin Celebrini’s early second period goal.

Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves on 31 shots in the win while Yaroslav Askarov stopped 32 of 34. With an important two points, the Islanders (77 points) slid into second place in the Metropolitan Division, leapfrogging the Pittsburgh Penguins (76 points) who dropped a 4-3 SO loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The win improved the Islanders to 9-0 in games decided in overtime this season. The only team with more OT wins than the Islanders was the team they beat. The Islanders are the only team in the NHL to have not lost in overtime this season.

“We’ve been good in overtime all year, and it was a huge second point for us,” DeAngelo said. “Massive points. You take four or five of those away, you’re in a much different spot.”