Takeaways: Darche on Trade Deadline

Schenn To Play Center, Bolsters Depth

Brayden Schenn is expected to play center when he suits up for the Islanders. That bolsters an already-deep center group for the Islanders, but means someone – likely Calum Ritchie – will move to the wing to accommodate Schenn’s arrival. Darche theorizes that it’s easier for a center to transition to wing than the other way around. The same goes for Schenn, who has shown an ability to play the wing when needed.

“You can never have too many centers,” Darche said. “It just gives us a lot more options.”

Schenn boasts 54.2% faceoff win percentage this season, which puts him in the top-25 among players with 500 faceoffs taken this season.

He’s not alone either. Pageau (60.1%) is fourth, Bo Horvat (56.5%) is 13th and Casey Cizikas (53.5%) is 29th, meaning the Isles have four of the league’s top-30 faceoff takers.

Schenn Adds Snarl

Darche said Schenn adds some “snarl” to the Islanders lineup – alluding to his 138 hits this season and willingness to defend his teammates. The Isles GM – who knows Schenn’s brother, Luke, well from their time in Tampa together – said he received texts from players around the league about Schenn’s hard-to-play-against style.

“When you play hockey after the deadline and in the playoffs, it's fighting for every inch on the ice, being able to take a hit and dish out hits,” Darche said. “We want to be physical, and Brayden does that, so I think he fits exactly what we need right now.”

Darche said he felt the Islanders were a little “passive” in their last two losses, but that Schenn, who has been through playoff battles, can help bring the team into the fight. It should be noted that Schenn was a key piece in the Blues run to the 2019 Stanley Cup.

“We always said we want to be hard to play against. We added some snarl and Brayden fits that,” Darche said. “He’s a playoff guy. He plays hard. He if something happens, he's not afraid to defend a teammate.”