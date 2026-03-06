Islanders Acquire Brayden Schenn From St. Louis

Islanders acquire Brayden Schenn in exchange for Jonathan Drouin, goaltender Marcus Gidlof, a 2026 first-round pick (acquired from Colorado), and a 2026 third-round pick

By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders have acquired center Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Jonathan Drouin, goaltender Marcus Gidlof, a 2026 first-round pick (previously acquired from Colorado), and a 2026 third-round pick (previously acquired from New Jersey).

Schenn, 34, has 28 points (12 goals and 16 assists) in all 61 games this season with St. Louis.  The Saskatoon, SK native has an active iron-man streak of 307 games, appearing in every Blues game since their season opener in 2022-23. Schenn was named the 24th captain in Blues history prior to the 2023-24 season, after serving as an alternate captain with the team for the previous three seasons.

Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Schenn has scored 290 goals and 423 assists for 713 points over 1,083 games with the Blues, Philadelphia Flyers, and Kings.  In the playoffs, Schenn has 43 points (13 goals and 30 assists) in 82 games and was a part of the Blues 2019 Stanley Cup Championship team.  Schenn represented the Blues at the 2018 NHL All-Star Game.

Prior to his NHL career, Schenn played in parts of four seasons of junior hockey with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League.  He finished his junior career with 315 points (116 goals and 199 assists) in 224 career games.

Schenn helped Canada win gold medals at the 2008 Under-18 World Championships, the 2008 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup and the 2015 World Championships.  He was named tournament MVP at the 2011 Under-20 World Championships after scoring 18 points (eight goals and 10 assists).

