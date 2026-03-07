Isles Day-to-Day: Schenn Skates With Isles For First Time

The New York Islanders hit the ice for morning skate on Saturday at SAP Center, ahead of their matchup against the San Jose Sharks, marking newcomer Brayden Schenn's first skate with the team after he was acquired by the Islanders from the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

See below for lines and check back for news and notes.

MORNING SKATE LINES

Mathew Barzal - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman

Cal Ritchie – Brayden Schenn - Ondrej Palat

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Kyle MacLean, Max Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

SCHENN TO PLAY WITH PALAT AND RITCHIE

Brayden Schenn took line rushes centering a line with Ondrej Palat and Cal Ritchie.

Ritchie, who has been primarily playing at center, will shift to wing. He said he's excited to have a line with a pair of veterans who can help the 20-year-old in his rookie NHL season, as the two got to connect during Schenn's first skate.

"The role that [Schenn] can play with a guy like Ritchie, just saw this morning in the ice working with him," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "I think he's going to be a great mentor to Ritchie. He's going to help him, it's nice to see that leadership right away."

Ondrej Palat is another veteran winger that can help the line, as Roy said he brings stability and experience.