Game Preview: Islanders at Sharks Mar. 7

ISLANDERS ACQUIRE SCHENN

The Islanders were active on trade deadline day, acquiring Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues. In exchange, New York parted ways with Jonathan Drouin, Marcus Gidlof, a 2026 first-round pick (via Colorado) and a 2026 third-round pick.

He previously spent the last nine seasons in St. Louis, where he tallied 465 points (181G, 284A) in 650 games. Schenn has 28 points (12G, 16A) in the 2025-26 campaign.

Drouin, who arrived on Long Island this past summer, recorded 21 points (3G, 18A) for the Isles this season.

SHORTHANDED SCORING

In a game where Adam Pelech skated in his 623rd career game, which passes Stefan Persson for second place among Isles d-men, he netted his second career shorthanded goal. Pelech is now tied for the fifth most shorthanded goals by a defenseman in Islanders history.

JG Pageau, who signed a three-year contract extension on Friday, earned an assist on the goal and is up to six shorthanded points (3G, 3A) this season.

As a team, New York has not shied away from scoring on the penalty kill. Pelech’s score was the Isles’ eighth shorthanded goal this season. They are tied with the Calgary Flames for the second most in the NHL this season. The Sabres (9) are the only team with more shorthanded goals in the 2025-26 campaign.