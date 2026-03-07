Game Preview: Islanders at Sharks Mar. 7

The Islanders continue their road trip with a matchup against the Sharks (10:00PM, MSGSN)

By Luca Dallasta

The New York Islanders remain in California and head north to take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center on Saturday night.  

The Islanders will look to get back in the win column after dropping consecutive games for the first time since late January. New York fell to the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 on Thursday night. Bo Horvat scored with 0.2 second left in the second period, Adam Pelech potted a shorthanded tally and Emil Heineman netted a 6-on-5 goal in a whacky scoring game for the Isles. Sorokin made 30 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

ISLANDERS ACQUIRE SCHENN 

The Islanders were active on trade deadline day, acquiring Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues. In exchange, New York parted ways with Jonathan Drouin, Marcus Gidlof, a 2026 first-round pick (via Colorado) and a 2026 third-round pick. 

He previously spent the last nine seasons in St. Louis, where he tallied 465 points (181G, 284A) in 650 games. Schenn has 28 points (12G, 16A) in the 2025-26 campaign.  

Drouin, who arrived on Long Island this past summer, recorded 21 points (3G, 18A) for the Isles this season. 

SHORTHANDED SCORING 

In a game where Adam Pelech skated in his 623rd career game, which passes Stefan Persson for second place among Isles d-men, he netted his second career shorthanded goal. Pelech is now tied for the fifth most shorthanded goals by a defenseman in Islanders history. 

JG Pageau, who signed a three-year contract extension on Friday, earned an assist on the goal and is up to six shorthanded points (3G, 3A) this season. 

As a team, New York has not shied away from scoring on the penalty kill. Pelech’s score was the Isles’ eighth shorthanded goal this season. They are tied with the Calgary Flames for the second most in the NHL this season. The Sabres (9) are the only team with more shorthanded goals in the 2025-26 campaign.

SIXTH ATTACKER SUCCESS 

Emil Heineman scored 6-on-5 late in the third period on Thursday night. It was Heineman’s first goal in 10 games and the Islanders’ league-leading 11th goal with the sixth attacker this season. 10 of those tallies have come 6-on-5 and one 6-on-4.  

Dating back to the 2009-10 season, this is the most extra attacker goals for the Isles since the 2017-18 campaign. 

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS 

This is the second of two meetings between the Isles and Sharks. New York edged out San Jose 4-3 on Oct. 21. 

The Islanders (75 points) are tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Pens have two games in hand. The Columbus Blue Jackets (72 points) are right at the heels of the Isles with two games in hand.

SHARKS NOTES 

San Jose is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday night in the first half of a back-to-back set. They extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1). 

The Sharks (65 points) rank fifth in the Pacific Divison. San Jose chasing the Seattle Kraken (67 points) by two points for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. 

The northern California squad made one move at the trade deadline. They sent Timothy Liljegren to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round selection. Lijegren ranked fourth among defensemen on the Sharks with 11 points (1G, 10A) and second with 83 blocked shots in 43 games this season.  

Macklin Celebrini leads the Sharks in scoring with 88 points (31G, 57A) in his second NHL season. The 2024 first-overall pick has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last four outings. 

Smith has 45 points (19G, 24A) in 46 games this season. He needs just two points to reach his totals from a year ago. 

Jordan Binnington started on Friday, suggesting Joel Hofer will get the nod for Saturday's contest against the Islanders. Hofer is 15-11-3 this season with a 2.78 GAA and a .901 SV%, along with four shutouts. 

San Jose have the third-highest goals against per game (3.48) this season.

