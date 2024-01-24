Preview: January 24 at Boston

Canes open a back-to-back in front of their moms at TD Garden

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes play away from PNC Arena for the first time in 19 days on Wednesday, flying north to take on the Boston Bruins.

-

When: Wednesday, January 24

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: TNT, Max

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 25-15-5 (55 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, January 21

-

Bruins Record: 29-8-9 (67 Points, 1st, Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, January 22

Last Time Out

  • The Canes outshot the Wild 42-19 on Sunday but came out on the wrong side of a 5-2 score. Kirill Kaprizov had a hat trick for Minnesota and Filip Gustavsson stopped 40 out of 42 shots faced.

Neci's Back In A Major Way

  • One of the two goal-scorers in Sunday's loss was Martin Necas, who scored for a second consecutive game. Returning on Friday after missing five games due to an upper-body injury, #88 has looked like a dynamic player, attacking the middle of the ice in both contests. Registering three points and 11 shots in the two games, the Canes are undeniably a better team when Necas is hot.

All-Star Fish

  • Sebastian Aho posted an assist against the Wild on Sunday, giving him 29 points in his last 18 games.  Tied with Nikita Kucherov for the second-most points of any NHL skater over that span, Aho's 51 points are also the second-most in franchise history through a team's first 42 games played, trailing only Eric Staal (54, 2005-06).

In Net

  • Newcomer Spencer Martin could be in line to make his first start with the team. Claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, Rod Brind'Amour said on Tuesday that he "definitely" plans to use the netminder during the back-to-back set. Although he took part in Tuesday's practice, Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) is likely not yet an option, and Rod Brind'Amour has mentioned wanting to get Antti Raanta a break after starting four consecutive games. If it is Raanta who gets the nod for this contest, Martin may be the man on Thursday against New Jersey at home.

On The Other Side

  • The Bruins are the best team in the Eastern Conference and they've been playing that way as of late. On a nine-game point streak since January 6, their offense has been their guiding force. Averaging 4.33 goals per game during that time, David Pastrnak unsurprisingly leads the way with 14 points. This season as a whole, Jeremy Swayman's .923 save percentage ranks second among all NHL goalies who have played at least 20 games, trailing only Connor Hellebuyck.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after being hit on January 11. He returned to practice on January 20, but there is still no timetable for his return. Rod Brind'Amour said on Tuesday that he has to pass at least one more test before being cleared to return to action.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov will not play tonight due to an upper-body injury. It is believed that the injury was suffered on January 19 in the team's win over Detroit. Rod Brind'Amour said he is hopeful that the winger can return to action before the team begins their All-Star break on Sunday.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes return home immediately post-game and get right back into action on Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils.

Mistakes Prove Costly In Loss To Minnesota

Projected Lineup: January 21 vs. Minnesota

Preview: January 21 vs. Minnesota

Canes Reassign Perets To Norfolk

Necas Returns, Scores In Victory Over Red Wings

Projected Lineup: January 19 vs. Detroit

Martin Adds Depth To Canes' Crease

Canes Claim Spencer Martin On Waivers

Preview: January 19 vs. Detroit

Martinook Playing An Important Role As "Ring Leader" In Canes Locker Room

Canes' Eight-Game Point Streak Snapped By Los Angeles

Projected Lineup: Hall of Fame Game vs. Los Angeles

Preview: Hall of Fame Game vs. Los Angeles

Hall of Fame Mailbag: Justin Williams

Pesce, Raanta Lead Canes To Important Overtime Win

Projected Lineup: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh

Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk

