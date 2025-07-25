Flyers hire Tocchet as coach, acquire Zegras to boost offense

What they still need

A forward with some impact in the middle of the lineup. Tyson Foerster, who was second for Philadelphia with 25 goals last season, is questionable to start the season because of an injury and infection in his elbow. If he isn't available, they'll need someone to step up and produce for an offense that was 24th in scoring last season at 2.83 goals per game.

They said it

"It's not about Rick Tocchet. It's about the crest. I'm a crest guy. How do we build the shield?" -- coach Rick Tocchet

EDGE stats to watch

The Flyers forward group ranked highly in long-range shots on goal (196; tied for fifth) last season and had two of the NHL's top 10 at the position in that category: Travis Konecny (37; ninth) and Owen Tippett (33; 10th). Philadelphia scored the second-most long-range goals by forwards (14), just behind the Washington Capitals (15), led by Tippett (four; tied for second in NHL behind Alex Ovechkin's five). The Zegras trade brought in a much-needed finisher around the net. He scored 14 high-danger goals in 81 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23 (87th percentile); he scored eight high-danger goals the previous two seasons but injuries limited him to 88 games during that span. -- Pete Jensen

Fantasy spin

Wing Matvei Michkov led NHL rookies in goals (26), even-strength points (46) and was tied for first in power-play goals (eight) and even-strength goals (18) last season. The 20-year-old was second among rookies in points (63), shots on goal (199) and primary assists (22). He was second on the Flyers in points last season, but his 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 25 games after the 4 Nations Face-Off (Feb. 22) led the team, including 12 points in his final nine games after the team fired coach John Tortorella on March 27. His ice time also increased from 16:19 to 19:36 after the coaching change. Michkov is in the top 10 of the keeper/dynasty rankings and has 40-goal potential in his second NHL season. -- Chris Meaney