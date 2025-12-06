Vegas Golden Knights to Host Girls NHL Learn to Play

Each participant will receive a full set of brand-new hockey equipment and eight weeks of ice time and coaching.

Girls NHL LTP
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (December 6, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 6, that the organization will host an eight-week Girls NHL Learn to Play program beginning on February 7 and running through April 4, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

Designed for girls ages 4 to 10, the NHL Learn to Play program will allow young players to develop their hockey skills in a fun and supportive setting. Each participant will receive a full set of brand-new hockey equipment, along with eight weeks of ice time and coaching. Please note that basic skating competency is required to participate.

The first session will be held on Saturday, February 7, at City National Arena with six-time Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser and other special guests as a part of Wickfest. Sessions two through seven will continue on Sundays at 10 a.m. PT at Hylo Park Arena. On Saturday, April 4, the final session will be held at Lee’s Family Forum, followed by graduation.

Advanced registration is required. Parents or guardians who are interested in signing their child up can do so by following this link.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

