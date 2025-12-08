Golden Knights Seal 3-2 Overtime Victory in New York

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-8) defeated the New York Rangers (15-12-4), 3-2, in overtime on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Brett Howden opened the scoring 36 seconds into the contest, burying a spin-feed from Mitch Marner, and Mark Stone collecting the secondary helper. In the second frame, Mika Zibanejad evened the score, 1-1, 9:08 into the period. Four minutes later, Alexis Lafrenière netted the go-ahead goal to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead. in the third period, Tomas Hertl erased the deficit with less than a minute remaining in the frame to send the contest to overtime. Jack Eichel found the back of the net on a breakaway with eight seconds left in the extra period to secure the 3-2 victory in New York. Carter Hart kept the Golden Knights in the game by saving 21 out of 23 shots on net.

TOP PREFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel registered an assist and netted the game-winning goal for the third time this season.

Brett Howden: Howden scored the game-opening goal and notched an assist to extend his point total to nine on the season (5G, 4A).

Tomas Hertl: Hertl tallied the game-tying goal to lead the club with 13 tallies this season.

Mark Stone: Stone picked up a pair of helpers on both regulation goals to extend his assist streak to four games.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel posted his 11th multi-point game this season and collected his 12th career overtime goal.

Shea Theodore continued his three-game point streak (1G, 3A) with an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime.

Mark Stone pushed his personal point streak to 12 games (4G, 16A).

The Golden Knights have recorded a four-game win streak for the second time this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their East Coast road trip as they take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday at UBS Arena, with puck drop set for 4 p.m. PT. Watch all the action on TNT and HBO MAX or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.