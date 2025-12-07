Morning Skate Report: Dec. 7, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-8) take on the New York Rangers (15-12-3) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 4 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Vegas has only conceded 29 goals on the road this season, the least of any team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have the fifth most efficient power play in the league (25.3%).

Mark Stone has gathered 16 points (4G, 12A) through his previous 10 games, the third most of anyone in that stretch.

Tomas Hertl has notched three goals in the last three games, tied for second-most across the league during that span.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – One point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Two assists away from 300 career assists

Colton Sissons – Four goals away from 100 career goals

Jack Eichel – Nine assists away from 400 career assists

Shea Theodore – Nine games away from 600 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 34 points (11G, 23A)

Mitch Marner – 26 points (5G, 21A)

Ivan Barbashev – 23 points (10G, 13A)

Tomas Hertl– 21 points (12G, 9A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 18 points (11G, 7A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (4G, 14A)

Mark Stone – 17 points (4G, 13A)

BY THE NUMBERS

4 – The Golden Knights are tied for the lead league in double-digit goal scorers with four (Hertl, Eichel, Dorofeyev, Barbashev).

10 – Akira Schmid earned his 10th win in New Jersey on Friday, besting his previous career high in wins (9, 2022-23).

23 – Jack Eichel holds a share of fifth in the NHL for assists (23).

87.1 – Vegas holds the fourth-best penalty kill on the road this season at 87.1 percent.

LAST TIME OUT

Vegas kicked off their East Coast trip with a win in New Jersey, blanking the Devils, 3-0, behind a stellar performance from Akira Schmid in goal. The netminder saved all 24 shots on his way to his career-high 10th win this season, and second shutout. Shea Theodore struck first for the Golden Knights late in the first period, with assists from Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin. The next two for Vegas came on the power play in the final frame, first from Tomas Hertl before Ivan Barbashev sealed the win late. Mitch Marner, Pavel Dorofeyev, Mark Stone and Eichel all added assists on the third-period tallies.

SEASON SERIES

The Rangers and Golden Knights have matched up once this season, when Vegas held on late for a 3-2 win at T-Mobile arena on Nov. 18. Braedan Bowman scored his second-career NHL goal in the first period, Ben Hutton tacked on his first of the season in the middle frame, then Shea Theodore closed the door in the third on the man advantage. Tomas Hertl, Mitch Marner, Pavel Dorofeyev, Noah Hanifin and Colton Sissons all added helpers on the night. The Rangers were recorded goals from Jonny Brodzinski and Vincent Trocheck, but Akira Schmid saved 17-of-19 shots for Vegas.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

New York enters Sunday in second-to-last place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 15-12-3 and 33 points. The Rangers have registered points in six of their last seven games, including wins in five. Sunday’s matchup will be the latter of a back-to-back for New York, as they fell, 3-2, in overtime on Saturday to the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche. Artemi Panarin leads the way for the Rangers with 31 points (10G, 21A), followed by Adam Fox with 26 points (3G, 23A), and Mika Zibanejad with 22 points (10G, 12A). The Rangers are also bolstered by goaltending as they have the second highest team save percentage in the NHL (.910).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 17-10-1, 35 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 13-6-8, 34 points

Los Angeles Kings – 13-8-7, 33 points

Edmonton Oilers – 13-11-5, 31 points

San Jose Sharks – 13-13-3, 29 points

Seattle Kraken – 11-9-6, 28 points

Calgary Flames – 11-15-4, 26 points

Vancouver Canucks – 11-15-3, 25 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 375th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 10-6-0 all-time record against New York

- Give Vegas a 5-3-0 record in Madison Square Garden

KEYS TO THE GAME

Shooters Shoot: Vegas will need a firm shot mentality tonight against one of the league’s stingiest teams in net. Getting plenty of pucks to the net, and finishing chances when New York heads to the box, will be crucial in generating offense and relieving pressure at their own end.

Hit the Gas Early: The Golden Knights are 8-1-2 when scoring first, and an assertive start could tilt this one early. With Vegas settled into the same hotel for the road trip and the Rangers on the second half of a back-to-back, jumping on them in the opening frame is a real opportunity.