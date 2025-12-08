Overcoming The Odds: Late Surge Lifts Golden Knights to Comeback Win Over Rangers

By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights overcame a late 2-1 deficit by turning it into a 3-2 win for their fourth straight win on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. Tomas Hertl evened the score at 2-2 with 52 seconds remaining in the final period before Jack Eichel buried the overtime winner with just eight seconds to go in overtime. The Golden Knights had just a 5% implied probability to win before finding the back of the net late in the third period.

Pregame odds: Vegas -170, New York +145

1st | 0:36 | Golden Knights 1, Rangers 0 | VGK chance to win: 74%
Brett Howden found the back of the net just 36 seconds into the game to beat Jonathan Quick. Mitch Marner centered the puck for Howden on a pass from Mark Stone off the wall to give Vegas an early one-goal lead.

VGK@NYR: Howden scores goal against Jonathan Quick

2nd | 9:08 | Golden Knights 1, Rangers 1 | VGK chance to win: 62%
Mika Zibanejad cleaned up a loose puck in front of the net to even the score at one halfway through the middle frame.

2nd | 13:01 | Rangers 2, Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 37%
Alexis Lafreniere gave the Rangers their first lead of the game on a wrist shot from the middle of the circle to bank off the crossbar and into the net.

3rd | 19:08 | Golden Knights 2, Rangers 2 | VGK chance to win: 57%
With only 52 seconds left in the game, Vegas had just a 5% chance to win the game until Tomas Hertl’s game-tying goal jumped the Golden Knights’ chances to 57%. Hertl reached through traffic in front of the Rangers’ net to bury the puck off a pass from Mark Stone.

VGK@NYR: Hertl scores goal against Jonathan Quick

OT | 4:52 | Golden Knights 3, Rangers 2 | VGK chance to win: 100%
Jack Eichel scored the second-latest overtime goal in franchise history with his breakaway game-winning goal with just eight seconds remaining in the extra frame. The play started in Vegas’ zone where Brett Howden won the face-off, pushing the puck to Shea Theodore. Theodore banked the puck off the boards on a set-play with Eichel flying through the neutral zone and beating Jonathan Quick for the overtime winner and their fourth-straight win.

VGK@NYR: Eichel scores goal against Jonathan Quick

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-8) defeated the New York Rangers (15-12-4), 3-2, in overtime on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

