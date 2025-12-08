Overcoming The Odds: Late Surge Lifts Golden Knights to Comeback Win Over Rangers

The Vegas Golden Knights overcame a late 2-1 deficit by turning it into a 3-2 win for their fourth straight win on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. Tomas Hertl evened the score at 2-2 with 52 seconds remaining in the final period before Jack Eichel buried the overtime winner with just eight seconds to go in overtime. The Golden Knights had just a 5% implied probability to win before finding the back of the net late in the third period.

Implied probability data is provided by BetMGM.

Pregame odds: Vegas -170, New York +145

1st | 0:36 | Golden Knights 1, Rangers 0 | VGK chance to win: 74%

Brett Howden found the back of the net just 36 seconds into the game to beat Jonathan Quick. Mitch Marner centered the puck for Howden on a pass from Mark Stone off the wall to give Vegas an early one-goal lead.