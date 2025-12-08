Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Three Square Food Bank Will Host Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution For Families

VEGAS (December 8, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation have partnered with Three Square Food Bank to host a special holiday drive-thru food distribution for families as a part of the Holiday Knights of Giving initiatives.

On Wednesday, December 10, beginning at 10 a.m. PT, members of the Golden Knights organization and significant others from the team will be packing cars with food at Desert Breeze Community Center (8275 Spring Mountain Rd) to assist Three Square as they serve local families in need during this holiday season. Only one household is permitted per car, and families are asked to ensure their trunks are empty for volunteers to place food boxes safely and quickly.

