Canada 7, Slovakia 0

Sidney Crosby was a man on a mission Saturday, recording four points to help Canada past Slovakia.

He scored in each of the second and third periods - as did Nova Scotian teammate Nathan MacKinnon - as the Canadians improved their Group A record to 5-0-0.

Brandon Montour, Tyson Foerster and Macklin Celebrini also found the back of the net for the Canadians, while Jordan Binnington made 14 saves in goal to earn the clean sheet.

Flames defenceman Weegar was +2 over 15:14 of playing time.

On the Slovak side, Honzek skated for 11:57, over six minutes of which came in period three.