Basha, Tigers Capture WHL Title

But Basha’s championship season did not come without adversity.

Limited to just 23 games during the regular season, Basha missed four full months of action after undergoing ankle surgery.

Medicine Hat head coach Willie Desjardins got his high-flying winger back for Game 1 of the championship series - two months ahead of schedule according to the bench boss - and Basha did not miss a beat.

He scored just 54 seconds into his return, and finished the series with two goals and five points.

And in capturing the Ed Chynoweth Cup, Basha becomes the second Calgary prospect to win a WHL title in the past three seasons.

Forward Lucas Ciona captained the Seattle Thunderbirds to the championship in 2023.

Now, the Tigers will take their talents east, and go in search of a national crown at the Memorial Cup in Rimouski, Que.

And Basha will be pushing for Flames bragging rights, given he’s one of two Calgary prospects attending the tournament.

Defenceman Etienne Morin and the Moncton Wildcats play Game 5 of their QMJHL championship series Saturday - holding a 3-1 series lead - but Moncton has already advanced to the Memorial Cup given their series opponent - Rimouski - is hosting the event.

Basha and the Tigers will open the 2025 Memorial Cup Friday, May 23 versus the host Oceanic.