Connor Zary hasn’t yet resumed skating.

But according to Head Coach Ryan Huska, the forward’s recovery is going well – and a return to the freeze isn’t terribly far off.

“We're hopeful that he'll be back on the ice in a very limited way over the next week or so,” Huska said following Thursday’s morning skate. “He's still got a ways to go, don't get me wrong. But he's doing really well with his rehab, so we're pretty excited about that.”

Zary has been out of commission since Jan. 7 when he was on the receiving end of a nasty knee-on-knee collision in Anaheim.

The Flames beat the Ducks 3-2 in overtime that night and have cobbled together a 5-4-0 record since.

With a two-week break built into the schedule thanks to the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, the Flames have only six games in the next 24 days.

While that will likely help in reducing the number of games the 23-year-old will miss, it remains unclear on when the Flames can expect the talented pivot back in the lineup.

“No, not yet,” Huska said when asked if there was a timeline.

Zary has 10 goals and 22 points in 40 games this season.