Wranglers Round 2 Schedule Set

Wranglers set to face Firebirds in Pacific Division Semi-Final

WranglersRound2Schedule
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The schedule is set.

After sweeping the Tucson Roadrunners in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Calgary Wranglers are set for a postseason rematch against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The two clubs squared off in the 2023 Division Finals, with the Firebirds edging out the Wranglers in OT in Game 5 of the series.

2024 PACIFIC DIVISION SEMI-FINAL SCHEDULE

Game 1 - Friday, May 3 - Scotiabank Saddledome - 7:00 p.m. MT - TICKETS

Game 2 - Sunday, May 5 - Scotiabank Saddledome - 4:00 p.m. MT - TICKETS

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 8 - Acrisure Arena - 8:00 p.m. MT - AHL TV

Game 4* - Friday, May 10 - Acrisure Arena - 8:00 p.m. MT - AHL TV

Game 5* - Sunday, May 12 - Acrisure Arena - 4:00 p.m. MT - AHL TV

*If necessary

Sportsnet 960 will be carrying the radio broadcast throughout the playoffs, with Sandra Prusina on play-by-play and Cassandra Villgrain handling colour commentary.

Following their first round victory over Tucson, Flames prospect Adam Klapka leads the Wranglers in scoring with three points through two games. His fellow Calgary prospects Matt Coronato, William Stromgren, and Cole Schwindt are all tied for second in team scoring with one goal and two points each. Netminder Dustin Wolf, Calgary's seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, leads all AHL goaltenders with a .966 save percentage and 86 stops in two playoff games.

