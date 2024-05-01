Mike Vernon knows a thing or two about big moments.

The Hall of Fame goaltender electrified crowds over his years in the NHL, winning Stanley Cups and playing a starring role in some of the most successful chapters of the Flames' history.

But before he ascended to the NHL, Vernon was front and centre with the original Calgary Wranglers during a WHL post-season run that captured the city’s attention back in 1981.

“We were in the playoffs with the Victoria Cougars and Grant Fuhr,” Vernon recalled when reached by phone on Tuesday. “We had to come back and we had to play an afternoon game during the week, I think it was a Thursday afternoon game. We were expecting nobody in the crowd, the radio station said they didn’t want to put it on because they wanted to try and bring people down to the stadium.

“Well, the stadium was packed! I think there was 7,000 at the old Corral and at the last minute, they put the game on the radio so other people could hear it too.”

Those 7,000 fans probably had no idea they were watching two future Hall of Famers battle between the pipes, but part of the magic of junior hockey is watching future stars transition from hometown hero to household name.

Same story for the current iteration of the Wranglers: some of them will become NHL mainstays down the line, with a handful already having made memories in Flames silks as call-ups this season.