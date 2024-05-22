PRAGUE, Czechia - Martin Pospisil left an impact, to say the least.

Unfortunately, he was forced to leave altogether, too.

Pospisil, a shining star with Slovakia's entry at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Prague, has left both the team and tournament after sustaining an apparent upper-body injury in the country's final preliminary game against Sweden on Tuesday.

"It's heartbreaking, for all of us, because he's a special kid," Slovakia coach Craig Ramsay said.

"He does everything you ask. He just gives you 100%. And he's so likeable. He just helps everybody around him play better. He's doing everything... powerplay, PK, we use him to start games and set a tone.

"He's that kind of a kid."

Pospisil crashed hard into the end boards midway through the first period of a bout against Sweden that had no implication on knockout round seeding for either side with each previously qualifying for quarterfinals.

Though he skated off under his own power, Pospisil did not return to the game.

Nor will he return to the tournament, instead heading home to recover.

It was tough to see, according to Slovakia captain Tomas Tatar.

"Especially in a meaningless game like that," Tatar said. "It wasn't pretty. I hope it's nothing serious, just a mild injury, and he's going to be OK. Always tough to see your teammate go down.

"I wish him the best and obviously we miss him a lot."