World Championship Recap - 21.05.24

Canada 4, Czechia 3 (OT)

Dylan Cozens played the overtime hero for Canada, who clinched the top spot in Group A with a 4-3 extra-time triumph over host Czechia.

The former Lethbridge Hurricanes forward book-ended the day’s offence with a pair of tallies as Canada overcame a furious third-period rally by the Czechs.

Six of the seven goals came in period three, Cozens and Dominik Kubalik exchanging powerplay markers in the first half of the frame before strikes from Dawson Mercer and Brandon Hagel put Canada up by a pair of goals with just over four minutes left.

Ondrej Palat brought Czechia to within a goal at 16:56 of the period, deflecting a point blast past Canadian netminder Jordan Binnington. Former Flames forward Roman Cervenka potted the equalizer 75 seconds later to force overtime.

The Czechs earned a man-advantage opportunity in OT, but despite the personnel shortage Canada found a way to secure the extra point, when Cozens grabbed a carom off a Czech skate in the offensive zone, outwaited goaltender Lukas Dostal and coolly slotted home his eighth goal of the tourney.

Mangiapane - who lined up on Cozens’ wing again Tuesday - finished with 13:10 of playing time.

Binnington made 19 saves to earn the victory in goal.