World Championship Recap - 21.05.24

Mangiapane, Canada clinch top seed in Group A with win over Czechia

240521_Mangiapane
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Andrew Mangiapane and Canada scored an overtime win on the final day of round-robin play, setting up a quarterfinal matchup with Slovakia at the IIHF World Championship.

Martin Pospisil, meanwhile, missed most of Slovakia's setback to Sweden after leaving the game in the first period.

Canada 4, Czechia 3 (OT)

Dylan Cozens played the overtime hero for Canada, who clinched the top spot in Group A with a 4-3 extra-time triumph over host Czechia.

The former Lethbridge Hurricanes forward book-ended the day’s offence with a pair of tallies as Canada overcame a furious third-period rally by the Czechs.

Six of the seven goals came in period three, Cozens and Dominik Kubalik exchanging powerplay markers in the first half of the frame before strikes from Dawson Mercer and Brandon Hagel put Canada up by a pair of goals with just over four minutes left.

Ondrej Palat brought Czechia to within a goal at 16:56 of the period, deflecting a point blast past Canadian netminder Jordan Binnington. Former Flames forward Roman Cervenka potted the equalizer 75 seconds later to force overtime.

The Czechs earned a man-advantage opportunity in OT, but despite the personnel shortage Canada found a way to secure the extra point, when Cozens grabbed a carom off a Czech skate in the offensive zone, outwaited goaltender Lukas Dostal and coolly slotted home his eighth goal of the tourney.

Mangiapane - who lined up on Cozens’ wing again Tuesday - finished with 13:10 of playing time.

Binnington made 19 saves to earn the victory in goal.

Sweden 6, Slovakia 1

Pospisil left Slovakia’s loss to Sweden after a heavy collision into the end boards in the first period.

The Flames forward was limited to just 1:53 of ice-time Tuesday, during which he went 2-3 in the faceoff dot and recorded one shot on goal.

The Swedes struck first 2:20 into the game on a powerplay goal from Lucas Raymond, then extended their lead thanks to Erik Karlsson 7:31 into period two.

Andre Burakovsky and Isac Lundestrom then broke the game open further with goals 37 seconds apart as Sweden took a 4-0 lead into the second intermission.

Joel Eriksson Ek tacked on a pair of third-period tallies for Sweden,

Canada, who finished first in Group A, and Slovakia, the fourth-place side in Group B, will now meet in the quarterfinal round this coming Thursday (time TBA).

