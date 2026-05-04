'Cannot Believe It's Real'

But as he’s done his whole life, Stockselius came through it stronger, finishing the season with a U20 crown with his Djurgardens side, capping off the championship run with a four-point effort in the clincher.

“It was a tough start for me, when I got injured before the World Juniors,” the 18-year-old admitted. “I just kept practicing, kept focused on the end goal - to win a championship.

“Overall, I think the year went pretty good. I played some games with the men’s team, and with the junior team, we won back-to-back. It was so fun to win again with my team.”

That experience with the men’s team - a group that included former Flame Oliver Kylington as well as 2025 NHL first-rounders Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund - was invaluable both in terms of learning the professional game, but also in the sense that Stockselius’ awareness of what he needs to do in his own career journey is that much clearer.

“The biggest difference with the men’s team was the bigger players, and not having so much time on the ice,” he said of his 19 appearances during the SHL regular season and playoffs. “It was a little difficult because I didn’t play so many minutes, but I tried to do my best every shift, and tried to help the team. It was a little different, but I tried my best.”

Stockselius is likely to be back in Calgary at the end of June for this year’s Development Camp, and then again in September for Training Camp. His North American junior rights were acquired by the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen last October, but as he’s done his entire career, Stockselius isn’t shy to shoot for the stars.

“My dream is, of course, the Calgary Flames,” he said of his near-future aspirations. “My goal is of course to play in the NHL, but I think it might take some time. I will do my best, I want to improve a lot in my play. Now, it’s summer training, and just focusing on that.

“I’m taking it day by day, and trying to be better every day.”