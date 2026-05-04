The Flames are taking Stock in a promising young Swede.
And by signing centre Theo Stockselius Monday to a three-year, entry-level contract, Calgary has secured its first signing from a stacked 2025 NHL Draft class.
For Stockselius, selected by the Flames in the second round of last year’s draft, his latest career accomplishment is a testament to the support system at his side.
“It’s my family that I think of first,” he reflected during a quick phone conversation Monday morning. “They’ve always supported me, in bad and good days.
“It’s a big thing for my whole family. I cannot believe it’s real, it’s such a big thing and I’m so excited.”
He’s overcome adversity to get to this point, too. Stockselius spoke candidly about his battle with thyroid cancer when he came to town for Development Camp last July. The 2025-26 campaign got off to a tough start, too, after he suffered a skate cut during a junior game in October derailed his campaign, and his World Juniors aspirations.