Flames Sign Theo Stockselius

Forward, drafted in the second round in 2025, inks three-year entry-level contract

theo web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announce today the signing of forward Theo Stockselius to a three-year entry-level contact. 
 
Stockselius, a native of Norrtälje, SWE, split the 2025-26 season between Djurgårdens IF U20 of the Swedish junior league and Djurgårdens IF of the SHL. 

At the junior level, Stockselius scored four goals and 12 assists for 16 points in 11 regular season games. In 11 additional playoff contests, Theo registered 20 points from nine goals and 11 assists to finish second on the club in postseason scoring, helping Djurgårdens IF U20 win their second-consecutive league title. 

The 18-year-old would also skate in 16 SHL games with Djurgårdens IF, where he recorded his first point at the senior level. He was Calgary’s second-round selection (54th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft.

TERM: Three-year, entry-level
AAV: $1,015,833

BORN: Norrtälje, SWE DATE: July 24, 2007
HEIGHT: 6’3” WEIGHT: 196 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY – 2nd round (54th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft

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