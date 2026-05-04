Canada Tabs Flames Foursome For IIHF Hockey Operations Roles

Four members of the Flames hockey operations department will head to Switzerland later this month as part of Team Canada's entry at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Head Coach Ryan Huska has been named an assistant coach on the Canadian staff, while Head Therapist Kent Kobelka, Rehab Sports Physiotherapist Scott Cyr and Head Team Physician Dr. Ian Auld are set to take on roles on Canada's support staff.

Huska, who has silver and bronze medals on his coaching resume from the World Juniors in 2011 and 2012, will reprise his role from the 2025 IIHF World Championship, while Kobelka and Auld were both part of the Canadian squad that captured the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2024, as well as a silver medal at the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

The 2025 IIHF World Championship is scheduled for May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland. Canada will open the tournament May 15 at 8:20 a.m. MT versus Sweden.