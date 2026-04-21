Määttä Set To Play For Finland At Men's World Championship

Määttä has represented his country on multiple occasions, including capturing bronze at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 this spring. He has participated in the NHL Four Nations Face-Off, skated in past IIHF Men's World Championship tournaments (2024, 2023, 2021), and skated for Finland at three IIHF World Junior Championship tournaments (2011, 2012, 2013). He has also suited up for Finland at the U18 and U16 levels.

The Flames acquired Määttä from Utah on March 4 in a trade that also saw prospect Jonathan Castagna and three second-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft come to Calgary. Since joining the Flames, the blueliner has registered two goals and 14 points in 21 games.

This year's tournament kicks off on May 15 in Switzerland.