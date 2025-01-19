Saving Grace

WINNIPEG - Just call him Dustin Wow-lf!

Starting his second straight game, the Flames netminder was simply sensational, making an incredible 38 saves as the Flames beat the high-flying Jets 3-1 at Canada Life Centre in a Hockey Day in Canada tilt.

It topped the season-high 37 stops he had on Oct. 12 against the Flyers, and was two shy of his career high of 40 that came on April 4, 2024 against the same Jets.

Wolf improved to 16-7-2 on the year and gave an emphatic reminder on why he should be among the frontrunners for the Calder Trophy as the game’s top rookie.

He stopped a pair of breakaways in the game and stymied the league’s top offence, which came into the tilt with 164 goals scored.

He was especially good in the third when the Jets - tied with the Capitals atop the league standings with 65 points coming into the night, and sporting a sparkling 18-4-3 at home – poured it one, getting a goal to cut a 2-0 deficit in half and pressing hard for the equalizer with 16 total shots in the final frame.

Matt Coronato scored in the first period and Andrei Kuzmenko, who drew back into the lineup, tallied on the powerplay, his second goal of the campaign. Blake Coleman – who had a big night – got an empty-netter with 1:05 to go to seal the deal. Coleman had a team-leading three points in the victory.

Rookie Rory Kerins collected an assist on Kuzmenko’s goal and now has three points in three games since being called up from the AHL’s Wranglers.

It was a historic night for a pair of Flames, with Rasmus Andersson playing his 500th career game, and Ryan Lomberg lacing ’em up for his 300th tilt.