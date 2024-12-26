WJC Recap - 26.12.24

Flames prospect Axel Hurtig and Sweden opened up the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 5-2 win over Slovakia.
Hurtig, who was selected by the Flames in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft, logged 12:37 of ice time and was even in the win. Thursday's game marked the defenceman's debut in the tournament. He previously has represented Sweden at U19 and U18 levels.
The 19-year-old is in the midst of his first season in North America, leading the Calgary Hitmen - and all WHL rookies - with an impressive +22 rating through 28 games. He's potted two goals and seven points and has put 28 shots on net during the first half of the year.