WJC Recap - 26.12.24

The Slovaks opened the scoring mid-way through the first period with a goal from Dalibor Dvorský but Sweden stormed back in the second period, scoring five goals through the final 40 minutes of the game.

Defenceman Rasmus Bergqvist opened the scoring for his country at the 3:41 mark, taking a feed from Swedish captain Axel Sandin Pellikka and snapping it underneath Slovak netminder Samuel Urban's glove. Sandin Pellikka then gave his country the lead at 17:43 and would add two more in the third period, completing the natural hat trick. Forward Linus Eriksson made it a 5-2 game at 15:29 of the tournament.

Slovakia added their second of the day with under two minutes left in regulation, with undrafted forward Daniel Jencko finding the back of the net at 18:35.

Hurtig and Sweden are back in action on Friday when they take on Kazakhstan at 3:00 p.m. MT (TSN) at TD Place in Ottawa.

Photo by Matt Zambonin/IIHF