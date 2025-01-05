WJC Recap - 04.01.25

Axel Hurtig and Team Sweden will play for bronze after suffering a 4-3 overtime heartbreak to rival Finland in the semi-final round Saturday.

Hurtig finished -1 over 7:43 of ice-time, while Sweden was left stymied after peppering the Finnish net with 46 shots.

After a scoreless first frame, the offence picked up in period two, as the teams shared five goals.

Otto Stenberg put Sweden ahead 1-0 1:22 into the middle stanza, but his goal was erased three minutes later by a Finnish equalizer off the stick of Emil Hemming.

Stenberg found the back of the net for a second time with 1:53 left on the clock, firing home a powerplay marker to even the score at 2-2, but Finland took a 3-2 lead into the break when Arttu Alasiurua scored at 19:39.

Sweden pressed for the equalizer in the third period, outshooting Finland 20-3, and they broke through with their third goal of the day at the 11:32 mark when defenceman Wilhelm Hallquisth notched his first tally of the tournament.

That brought about overtime.

And the Swedes got a powerplay 12:26 into extra time, when Jesse Nurmi got booked for high-sticking.

But Petteri Rimpanen stood tall in the Finnish crease, making six stops in OT as part of his 43-save total.

Finland's Benjamin Rautiainen played hero with a man-advantage goal of his own, ending the contest at 19:22 of the extra frame.

Sweden will play in the bronze medal game Sunday against either Czechia or the United States.

Photo by Matt Zambonin/IIHF