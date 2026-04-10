'Worked My Whole Life Towards'

The past few days has been quite the whirlwind for Abram Wiebe.

The 22-year-old started the week gearing up for the NCAA Frozen Four with North Dakota and now he will finish it being a member of the Flames organization after he put pen to paper signing a two-year deal to officially start his pro career.

“Just being able do that (signing), you work your whole life towards that and to finally get that done is a pretty surreal experience and I'm just super excited to be part of the organization.

“This only happens one time in your life being able to sign your first contract and play your first game, so just trying to take all those emotions in and make the best of it.”

It was a season to remember for North Dakota, week after week putting the NCAA on notice with an impressive 27-9-1 mark - the most wins they’ve collected in a season since the 2015-16 campaign.

Ranked as the two-seed, they racked up wins over Merrimack and Quinnipiac in the tourney to earn a spot in the Frozen Four, falling just short of the Championship game after the setback to Wisconsin last night.

“We had just an unbelievable year,” Wiebe said. “With the coaching change in the summer, with Dane Jackson coming in and bringing in 50 new guys and being able to make it to the Frozen Four, just shows just how deep our team was and how good we are and how we gelled together as a team.

“Obviously not the way we wanted to end it, but I thought it was just a great year and a lot of good things that we could take out of it.”