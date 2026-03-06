Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators

The Flames homestand rolls on, taking on the Senators tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960). Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley