Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus Ottawa

1920x1080
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames homestand rolls on, taking on the Senators tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960). Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

