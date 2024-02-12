NEW YORK – The phrase may have inadvertently entered the Flames lexicon.
But it's now become something of a mainstay.
A rallying cry.
“Absolutely it has,” MacKenzie Weegar said of the Nazem Kadri-coined ‘Pack of Hyenas’ moniker. “Obviously, Naz said it first after that win in Boston – but now, Husk (Head Coach Ryan Huska) has been saying it quite a bit after that in our meetings and it’s become something for us to build around.
“He’s right. We have to be a pack of dogs out there.
“All five guys hunting.
“But it’s not just something we’re saying – we’re seeing it in how we’re playing.
“Every guy is connected with his linemates, every line is gelling and has an identity to it and the six D are buzzing together, too.
“The identity for everybody right now is that Pack of Hyenas and we've got to keep bringing it, because that’s how our team is going to be successful.”
The Flames – winners of four straight – have a chance to do something they haven’t done since the 2021-22 season and win their fifth-straight contest tonight when they visit the equally red-hot Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
While it has been a perfect trip so far, the last one is often the toughest.
And with a five-hour flight home on tap afterward, the result will go a long way in setting the mood for an upcoming homestand that kicks off on Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.
“Things are really good right now,” said Weegar, acknowledging that plenty of work remains, as they enter the night three points out of a playoff spot. “A focus of ours over the last month or two has been about consistency. Win two, lose two, win three, lose three – you obviously can't be doing that if you're looking to make up ground. There’s not enough time and there are too many good games you’d have to leapfrog.
“This is another great test tonight and it’s a great building to play in, so I have no doubt we’re going to come out buzzing. Tough team, tough opponent, so we're going to need everybody's full focus and preparation.”