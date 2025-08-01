Road To Italy

Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar has earned an invite to Canada's National Teams Orientation Camp penciled in for Aug. 26-28 in Calgary.

The defender is among 92 Canadian athletes taking part in the camp with 42 NHLers, 30 women's players and 20 Para-athletes set to kick off the journey to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy in February.

Weegar has played on the international stage twice in his career; he helped Canada win gold at the 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship before donning the maple leaf again a few months back at the 2025 tourney.

With the Flames, the 31-year-old appeared in 81 games during the 2024-25 campaign, posting 47 points, while his 39 helpers topped Calgary skaters.

The camp is an off-ice three-day event with players and staff from all three programs, including presentations, team-building opportunities, team meetings and more.