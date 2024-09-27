Training Camp Notebook - 27.09.24

Humbled, But Happy

Zayne Parekh is headed back to Saginaw.

The Flames first-rounder was returned to the OHL Friday afternoon after appearing in two pre-season games, and learning plenty of lessons on and off the ice over his September stint in Alberta.

“It’s a very humbling league, but it was good,” Parekh said of his camp experience. “I really enjoyed my time, thought I got more comfortable as I went, and I thought I got better too.

‘(I’m) really happy with the time here.”

It’s been a busy year for Parekh: a long playoff run, Memorial Cup championship, then everything associated with the NHL Draft took up a big portion of the 18-year-old’s summer.

Now he’ll get the chance to run it all back with the Spirit, with whom he was also named the Canadian Hockey League’s top defenceman last spring.

And he’ll return to Michigan with a far greater understanding of what becoming a pro hockey player will entail.

“When you play against such high-caliber players and you practice with pros, you kind of see their habits, and the things they do daily,” he said. “You understand how good these players are, and how far away you are.”

Part of that required learning will come with age, gaining strength and speed as he continues to ascend into adulthood.

The on-ice stuff, as we’ve seen over the past few weeks, comes naturally.

“I gapped well, I thought my skating was really good, it took me a little bit to adjust to the less time you have, compared to junior,” he said. “The first practice wasn’t great, but every day after that I got a little bit better.

“Pretty happy with how I progressed, but another year of development, and the mindset of making this team, will be fun.”