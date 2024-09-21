Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.24

Instant Chemistry

It didn’t take long for Daniil Miromanov to get comfortable playing alongside MacKenzie Weegar on the Calgary blueline last season.

“Probably a game, really, a game or two,” Miromanov recalled Saturday of his March arrival with the Flames, and instant bond with Weegar.

“I feel like we clicked in an instant and it was amazing, so I’m really cherishing that connection that we have,” Miromanov said. “It’s a big responsibility, because he’s a leader. He does so much. My part is really to help him out, out there.

“We’re working into two roles, connected, especially in the D zone.”

The connection goes so deep, that Miromanov actually had plans to train with Weegar in Ottawa over the summer - those fell through, but they’re back on the ice together again this week.

At 27, Miromanov has only 49 NHL games under his belt, but 20 of those came with the Flames last season after both recovering from a knee injury - and arriving north of the 49th following a deadline deal from the Golden Knights.

While those 20 late-season games might fade into the ether as time passes, for Miromanov, they were invaluable, both in acquiring a sense of belonging, but knowing how best he can contribute to the team.

“It was so huge for me, kind of figuring out what my game is really like, what I can bring to the team, what’s most important,” he said.

“Because it’s a team, you know, you’ve got to bring something, a little puzzle so you have the big picture.”