Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.24

Defence pairings forming ... Bean back home ... Pospisil moves to the middle

240921_Pospisil2
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Flames Training Camp shifted to the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday, with one more day of practices before the preseason begins Sunday night in Seattle.

Defensive pairings are starting to take shape, while one Flames forward in particular is excited to make a move to the middle of the ice.

"You wanna have good habits and details"

Instant Chemistry

It didn’t take long for Daniil Miromanov to get comfortable playing alongside MacKenzie Weegar on the Calgary blueline last season.

“Probably a game, really, a game or two,” Miromanov recalled Saturday of his March arrival with the Flames, and instant bond with Weegar.

“I feel like we clicked in an instant and it was amazing, so I’m really cherishing that connection that we have,” Miromanov said. “It’s a big responsibility, because he’s a leader. He does so much. My part is really to help him out, out there.

“We’re working into two roles, connected, especially in the D zone.”

The connection goes so deep, that Miromanov actually had plans to train with Weegar in Ottawa over the summer - those fell through, but they’re back on the ice together again this week.

At 27, Miromanov has only 49 NHL games under his belt, but 20 of those came with the Flames last season after both recovering from a knee injury - and arriving north of the 49th following a deadline deal from the Golden Knights.

While those 20 late-season games might fade into the ether as time passes, for Miromanov, they were invaluable, both in acquiring a sense of belonging, but knowing how best he can contribute to the team.

“It was so huge for me, kind of figuring out what my game is really like, what I can bring to the team, what’s most important,” he said.

“Because it’s a team, you know, you’ve got to bring something, a little puzzle so you have the big picture.”

"Nothing is ever guaranteed"

What’s Old Is New Again

Jake Bean feels at home already, even though he’s been a Flame for less than three months.

The defender is set for his first NHL season in his hometown; he also called the ‘Dome home for the bulk of his WHL career as a member of the Calgary Hitmen.

“It feels new, but very comfortable,” Bean explained Saturday. “A lot of new guys, but a lot of familiar faces, a lot of familiar faces.

“It’s pretty exciting to have that jersey on.”

One of those players is Rasmus Andersson, with whom Bean was paired with again Saturday and described as ‘heady’ when asked about the fledgling partnership.

A steady co-worker for Bean, who spent the past three seasons in Columbus, skating in 74 games in 2023-24.

As camp - and the pre-season - progresses, Bean figures the best way to continue to introduce himself to his new mates is to develop symmetry on the ice.

Just like riding a bike.

“Everyone’s a smart player, everyone is smart, to be in the position that they’re in,” Bean said. “As you go through these practices, understand the systems and understand what guys do, and their tendencies.

“Once you get familiar with that, the rest you just kind of play.”

Bean - 21.09.24

Man In The Middle

After enjoying international success as a centreman, Martin Pospisil is getting a look down the middle at Flames camp.

Skating alongside veterans Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Mantha, Pospisil is finding a groove back in a familiar position.

“It means a lot, I appreciate the chance from the coaches,” Pospisil said Saturday. “I will try to show on the ice that I can play centre in the NHL.”

It’s the position Pospisil played growing up, and he produced at a point-per-game level for Slovakia this year both at the World Championships, and the recent qualifying tournament that saw Pospisil and the Slovaks clinch their berth in Milan two years from now.

Again, as is the case with Bean, it’s all about doing what comes naturally.

And make no mistake, Pospisil has every mind to continue the style of play that made him a successful agitator - and space-maker - a season ago.

“It’s a little bit different, you’ve got to be smarter,” he explained when asked what he thinks a successful stint in the middle of the ice will entail. “We’ll see how it goes, but I’m not worried about it. I think I can play centre and I have lots of confidence.”

“I will play the same way, I’m just going to be (in) the middle.”

News Feed

'Growing My Game'

'Dream Since Day One'

Training Camp Notebook - 20.09.24

Having A Blast(y)!

Play Alberta, CSEC extend sports betting partnership 

'Opportunity Ahead Of Me'

Training Camp Notebook - 19.09.24

Flames Re-Sign Ilya Solovyov

Flames Re-Sign Cole Schwindt

'Reach The Ceiling'

Flames Name Stajan As Skill Consultant

Listen Up!

Flames Open 2024 Training Camp

Flames Announce Theme Nights Schedule

Sportsnet announces 2024-25 Flames schedule

'Focus On Excelling'

Gridin Has Pair Of Points In Loss

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks