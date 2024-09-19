Training Camp Notebook - 19.09.24

Back To Work

There was almost a ‘First Day of School’ feel at Thursday morning’s sessions. Two veteran-laden groups hit the ice in the morning, before a third set of younger skaters were put through the paces in the afternoon.

Informal skates have been well-attended over the past few weeks, but to a man, the players and coaching staff were eager to get together, and get back in the swing of things.

“I’ve kind of been itching at it the last few days, a lot of new faces, getting to know everyone,” defenceman Rasmus Andersson said. “Just working on timing, a new structure a little bit, exciting times.”

Just as exciting, the fact this year’s camp features plenty of open competition for playing time, even roster spots.

Head coach Ryan Huska is hoping that will spur on some big performances in the weeks ahead.

“The opportunity is there, you just have to take it from someone,” he said. "So if you come in, in the right mindset, and you have a real strong belief in your ability, and how you want to play the game and what kind of role you can take, then come and do that.

“It’s the way the business is right now, if you can help us win, we’re going to keep you, and if that means you’re pushing someone out of a job, then you push someone out of a job and it makes our team better, and that’s what we want.”

As for getting on the same page quickly, Huska alluded to the fact that in today’s NHL, there isn’t a lot of time for acclimatization - taking into account the fact the Flames will play their first pre-season game in three days’ time.

“Training camp is short now, three practices, but we also want to get some things across and start working on some things,” Huska said. “(The) messaging for young and old is to make sure they’re ready to work, and that they look forward to it, really at the end of the day, that’s what we want them to be able to do.”