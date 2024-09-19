The Flames opened the curtains on training camp Thursday at WinSport, with plenty of new faces, plenty of optimism, and no shortage of storylines as a new NHL season beckons.
Training Camp Notebook - 19.09.24
Flames camp underway ... veterans lead by example ... crease battle coming
Back To Work
There was almost a ‘First Day of School’ feel at Thursday morning’s sessions. Two veteran-laden groups hit the ice in the morning, before a third set of younger skaters were put through the paces in the afternoon.
Informal skates have been well-attended over the past few weeks, but to a man, the players and coaching staff were eager to get together, and get back in the swing of things.
“I’ve kind of been itching at it the last few days, a lot of new faces, getting to know everyone,” defenceman Rasmus Andersson said. “Just working on timing, a new structure a little bit, exciting times.”
Just as exciting, the fact this year’s camp features plenty of open competition for playing time, even roster spots.
Head coach Ryan Huska is hoping that will spur on some big performances in the weeks ahead.
“The opportunity is there, you just have to take it from someone,” he said. "So if you come in, in the right mindset, and you have a real strong belief in your ability, and how you want to play the game and what kind of role you can take, then come and do that.
“It’s the way the business is right now, if you can help us win, we’re going to keep you, and if that means you’re pushing someone out of a job, then you push someone out of a job and it makes our team better, and that’s what we want.”
As for getting on the same page quickly, Huska alluded to the fact that in today’s NHL, there isn’t a lot of time for acclimatization - taking into account the fact the Flames will play their first pre-season game in three days’ time.
“Training camp is short now, three practices, but we also want to get some things across and start working on some things,” Huska said. “(The) messaging for young and old is to make sure they’re ready to work, and that they look forward to it, really at the end of the day, that’s what we want them to be able to do.”
Set The Tone
Much of the chatter Thursday centred on the influence captain Mikael Backlund and his fellow veterans will have on Calgary’s new-look roster.
The elder statesman on the Flames roster, Backlund is just 10 games shy of becoming only the second Calgary skater ever to appear in 1,000 contests with the club.
He figures the team will go as far as the leadership group takes them.
“As leaders and the captains of the team, we’ve got to drive this team and then we have a chance to do something special,” Backlund said. “If we pull this team in the right direction, it’s going to be a special year and we’re going to be remembered for that.”
Huska agrees, saying the group of a half-dozen or so veterans will be counted upon - every day - to show everyone the way forward.
“I think those guys in particular, they’re very close to our coaching staff, because we need them to be the guys that go out and lead by example every time,” he said. “Whether that’s setting a standard for what they expect regarding work, compete, or if it’s a day like this, making sure you practice hard all around the ice.”
Backlund, meanwhile, also hearkened back to the Flames squad from 10 seasons ago; the 2014-15 group plucked and battled its way into the playoffs before knocking off favoured Vancouver in the first round.
Hinting at some similarities between the 2014-15 and 2024-25 squads, he noted any success this year’s group will enjoy will be borne of the hard work done now.
“We got off to a great start, we had a tough road trip but we went in head-first,” Backlund recalled. “That’s the mindset this year again, that year we had that good start and then it just kept rolling, we just kept pushing each other in practices and games, we never gave up.
“That’s the mentality we have this year again, it was a fun year and one of the years that sticks out, for sure, over my time here.”
Net Positives
The Flames will have a new number-one netminder this season following the June trade that sent Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils.
Dan Vladar, Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley all come to camp with NHL experience. At 27 years of age, Vladar is the eldest, and most experienced of the three with 75 career games - and 37 wins - to his name.
Wolf, the 2023 American Hockey League MVP, took over the back-up role down the stretch last season when Vladar was shut down due to injury.
Cooley, meanwhile, signed with the Flames in July after finishing last season with the San Jose Sharks.
The top job is there for the taking, and Huska is intrigued to see how it will all play out.
“In net now, that’s what our guys have, is an opportunity, so it’s up to one of them to really step up and grab that job” he said. “I guess I’m excited to see who rises, I hope they all do, that would be great for us.
“But we know we have good goaltenders, they’re going to give us good games, and the competition between all of them is going to be really good.”