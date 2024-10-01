Decisions, decisions.

Roster selection remains top of mind for the Flames, with only six days left until NHL clubs are required to submit their opening-day rosters.

It’s made for non-stop dialogue, both in the fan community and the front office.

Head coach Ryan Huska spoke at the outset of training camp about the desire to see lots of competition for jobs.

And so far, that wish has come true.

“We have a lot of big decisions: goaltending, defence and up front, and that’s a good problem to have, I’ve said that before,” Huska said Tuesday. “There’s been years prior where I remember, we were like ‘Uhhh, I guess he’s ready.’ But now, we have actually some guys who have pushed really hard for jobs, and they’ve made for some interesting conversations in the coaches office.

“I’m quite happy that we’ve had so many guys that have really pushed to try to make this team.”