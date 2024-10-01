'A Lot Of Big Decisions'

Flames facing roster choices with two preseason games remaining

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Decisions, decisions.

Roster selection remains top of mind for the Flames, with only six days left until NHL clubs are required to submit their opening-day rosters.

It’s made for non-stop dialogue, both in the fan community and the front office.

Head coach Ryan Huska spoke at the outset of training camp about the desire to see lots of competition for jobs.

And so far, that wish has come true.

“We have a lot of big decisions: goaltending, defence and up front, and that’s a good problem to have, I’ve said that before,” Huska said Tuesday. “There’s been years prior where I remember, we were like ‘Uhhh, I guess he’s ready.’ But now, we have actually some guys who have pushed really hard for jobs, and they’ve made for some interesting conversations in the coaches office.

“I’m quite happy that we’ve had so many guys that have really pushed to try to make this team.”

With tough decisions, though, come tough conversations.

For Huska and his staff, it’s part of the job, but in speaking about those looming cuts Tuesday morning, the bench boss chose instead to focus on the bigger picture.

“It’s tough to have to give news to someone that’s very, very close,” said Huska. “But at the same time, I want whoever isn’t on our roster to start with to know that they are very, very close, and that we’re excited about the future of the people that came in and really pushed for us.“

Sam Honzek is one of those people, pushing for a job in this, his second NHL training camp.

The Slovak forward leads all NHL skaters in preseason scoring with seven points, and he brought the Scotiabank Saddledome faithful to their feet with a jaw-dropping short-handed goal Monday against Seattle.

"You flip the page and you start from scratch"

Flames captain Mikael Backlund was asked Tuesday about Honzek’s progression this fall; he figures there’s been a lot to like about the 19-year-old’s game.

"He’s been really standing out, I think,” Backlund said. “I haven’t played many games with him, practiced with him but right away, first practice with him, you could tell he really stood out for me. Really good jump, and he looked totally different than a year ago.

“Super-excited to see him play, we’ll see how this next week goes, but it’s an exciting time for him. It’s always fun when you’re playing well, you’re close. You’re just dreaming, hoping to crack the lineup.”

Calgary has two exhibition contests remaining, a home-and-home set with the Jets that begins Wednesday night in the Manitoba capital.

Two more opportunities remaining for someone to shine.

“Any way you look at it, whether it’s your last game that you’re going to get to play, you want to leave a really good impression,” said Huska.

“You want to make sure that if you aren’t on the roster opening day, that you’re the first guy that’s going to be recalled should something happen.”

