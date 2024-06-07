Combine Notebook - 07.06.24

Never Satisfied

Celebrini is seen by many as the consensus No. 1 pick in this year’s Draft, and he arrived in Buffalo this week on the heels of a sensational season at Boston University, one which was capped off with a Hobey Baker Award.

Raised in North Vancouver, B.C., but now based in the Bay Area, Celebrini was quick to tell reporters Friday that he’s got a lot of work to do before becoming an NHLer.

This after a freshman season that saw him light the lamp 32 times in 38 games as a Terrier.

“I mean, cliche, but I feel like I need to work on everything,” Celebrini commented when asked about his summer plans. “I’m not very satisfied with where my game is at, I feel like there are a lot of holes in my game this year, so I’m going to be working this year, I was even talking to some of my coaching staff from last year on some things they think I need to improve.

“For sure, there’s stuff I need to work on.”

But what about the pressure of being the top prospect?

Celebrini says he’s been in contact with last year’s first-overall pick - and childhood friend - Connor Bedard, but he’s been able to forge his own path so far, for the most part.

“I talked to him a little bit, he’s a friend that we kind of grew up a little bit together,” said Celebrini. “At the start of this year, he kind of reached out and said if there was anything I need help with, let him know.

“I mean he’s there if I have any questions, but I haven’t had to use him very much.”