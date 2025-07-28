Parekh, Mews, Reschny Set For Canadian WJC Camp

Three Flames prospects have been named to Canada's roster for the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase.

Defencemen Zayne Parekh and Henry Mews and forward Cole Reschny will suit up for their country at the annual camp, which is taking place July 27 through August 2 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, M.N. and is the initial step of player evaluation for the 2026 World Junior Championship.

Parekh, the ninth overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, is coming off of a 33-goal, 107-point season with the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL. He also made his NHL debut in 2024-25, scoring his first NHL goal in his first game with the Flames.

Mews, Calgary's third round selection in 2024, put up 14 goals and 82 points split between his time with the Ottawa 67's and the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL. He is set to play for

Reschny, selected 18th overall in this year's NHL Draft, posted 26 goals and 92 points in 62 games with the Victoria Royals in the WHL. In the playoffs, he posted 9 goals and 25 points in 11 games. He also skated for Canada at the U18 level, posting eight points through five games.

On Sunday, Parekh skated alongside Sam Dickinson for Team White while Mews was paired up with this year's first-overall selection in the NHL Draft, Matthew Schaefer, on Team Red. Reschny also skated with Team Red, playing on a line with Michael Hage and Ben Kindel.