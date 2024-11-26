The Farm Report - 26.11.24 

'Hate To Lose'

After a pair of games that did not go the Wranglers' way, captain Clark Bishop reflected on his team's grit and mentality shift to bring his team back in it.

“I think everybody is on the same mindset and knows that we have better than what we showed this past weekend and stepping back into it, getting back on the road,” he shared.

The team faced turmoil during their double header in Tucson, one of their last matchups of their lengthy road tour.

“I honestly think you want to be good on the road and at home," Bishop said. "It's good to get back for a few days here (In Calgary) before we have to go back on the road for a couple of days.

"But I think everyone is going to be ready to play this weekend.”

In his first year as Wranglers captain, Bishop is set on maintaining a winning mentality in the dressing room.

“I mean, you know, you should hate to lose every night that you lose a game, and winning is fun, I think everyone knows that,” he said.

“The locker room is a lot better and the energy is better and, you know, that's what makes winning better.”

Calgary continues to sit at the top of the Pacific Division and will look to bounce back in Manitoba against the Moose on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.