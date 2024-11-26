The Farm Report - 26.11.24 

Wranglers captain instilling winning mentality

By Annie Nadin
'Hate To Lose'

After a pair of games that did not go the Wranglers' way, captain Clark Bishop reflected on his team's grit and mentality shift to bring his team back in it.

“I think everybody is on the same mindset and knows that we have better than what we showed this past weekend and stepping back into it, getting back on the road,” he shared.

The team faced turmoil during their double header in Tucson, one of their last matchups of their lengthy road tour.

“I honestly think you want to be good on the road and at home," Bishop said. "It's good to get back for a few days here (In Calgary) before we have to go back on the road for a couple of days.

"But I think everyone is going to be ready to play this weekend.”

In his first year as Wranglers captain, Bishop is set on maintaining a winning mentality in the dressing room.

“I mean, you know, you should hate to lose every night that you lose a game, and winning is fun, I think everyone knows that,” he said.

“The locker room is a lot better and the energy is better and, you know, that's what makes winning better.”

Calgary continues to sit at the top of the Pacific Division and will look to bounce back in Manitoba against the Moose on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.

Winter Wranglerfest

The Calgary Wranglers are thrilled to introduce Calgary to our newest holiday tradition… WINTER WRANGLERFEST.

The first of its kind, Winter Wranglerfest will be a jam-packed, fan-focused holiday celebration on December 22nd, 2024 at 1:00 p.m., when the Wranglers host the Henderson Silver Knights at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

When the Wranglers score their first goal, BlastyClaus has hundreds of limited-edition Winter Wranglerfest gifts that will be tossed into the stands – in each section, from the rafters, and even from the ice!

The Wranglers will be wearing classic holiday themed jerseys that will be revealed in the coming weeks, with replica versions in-venue at the CGY team stores in the Scotiabank Saddledome while supplies last.

241126_Wranglerfest

The Wranglers are proud to give back to our fans and our community around the holidays, by supporting The Women’s Centre of Calgary through Winter Wranglerfest.

The Women’s Centre of Calgary offers women opportunities to both receive and provide support, connect with others, and build community through a variety of programs.

To kick off this new holiday tradition, the Calgary Wranglers and the Calgary Flames Foundation are thrilled to announce a $10,000 donation to the Women’s Centre of Calgary to support their Resource Centre.

In addition, $2.00 from every ticket sold will be directed to supporting one of their many key services of providing women with opportunities to connect with each other and build community.

Quotable

Head Coach Trent Cull on the first quarter of the season:

“You can see it that guys are tightening up, the teams are tightening up and so those things that are small little details are now coming to the forefront.”

