The Farm Report - 21.01.25

The Wranglers have started to build momentum in the second half of the season.

After a double-header defeat in Colorado on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, the team has turned it around to win every game since.

They remain first in the Pacific Division and league with a 27-12-1 record.

“We are resilient and the guys battle hard,” shared assistant coach Martin Gelinas following the 4-3 win over Tucson on Jan. 16. “We had a tough go in Colorado but our mindset was to be simple and direct and play hard, everybody bought in and that was the difference.”

The team has continued following this sentiment during their California stint.

Players who have been a driving force include Dryden Hunt, Captain Clark Bishop, Martin Frk, and William Stromgren.

Collectively, the squad has put up 26 points in the past four games.