The Farm Report - 21.01.25

Hunt, Wranglers building momentum as second half begins

By Annie Nadin
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Wranglers have started to build momentum in the second half of the season.

After a double-header defeat in Colorado on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, the team has turned it around to win every game since.

They remain first in the Pacific Division and league with a 27-12-1 record.

“We are resilient and the guys battle hard,” shared assistant coach Martin Gelinas following the 4-3 win over Tucson on Jan. 16. “We had a tough go in Colorado but our mindset was to be simple and direct and play hard, everybody bought in and that was the difference.”

The team has continued following this sentiment during their California stint.

Players who have been a driving force include Dryden Hunt, Captain Clark Bishop, Martin Frk, and William Stromgren.

Collectively, the squad has put up 26 points in the past four games.

On The Hunt

Dryden Hunt continues to be a dangerous player for the Wranglers, sittting second in the league in points (40), and leading the AHL in assists (28).

He scored his 100th AHL career goal on Jan. 19.

Despite the frequent changes in the lineup due to Calgary Flames recalls, he has stayed consistent.

“I think part of the reason we’re having success this year is because whoever we slotted into the lineup has made contributions,” he said. “It seems no matter what night, who I’m playing with, we seem to just gel together and contribute.”

Hunt has built a six-game point streak, notching 11 points.

Reflecting on his momentum, Hunt expressed it's all about “stepping up to accepting the challenge,” as well as having a vision for your team.

“Obviously there’s a lot of guys that have gone up and I still want this team to do well and be a Calder Cup contender," he said.

While racking up points during his streak, Hunt explained: “I haven’t changed anything in the sense of trying to do more or work on different things.

“I just kind of take it upon myself to bring the same game and try and contribute every night in order to help this team win.”

Recent Games

  • W 5-2 vs. Tucson Roadrunners (Jan. 14)
  • W 4-3 vs. Tucson Roadrunners (Jan. 15)
  • W 6-5 OT vs. San Diego Gulls (Jan. 18)
  • W 5-4 OT vs. Ontario Reign (Jan. 19)

Quotables

Hunter Brzustewicz on his team following Jan. 16 win over Tucson (4-3):

“It was huge. In between the second and third, everyone was just saying we needed this one. It was big to come back home and that’s where we feel comfortable.”

Martin Gelinas on the success of the Wranglers special teams:

“We take quite a bit of pride, it is so important, it’s nice to see some beautiful goals. They spend a lot of time in the video room working on their craft and want to be the best, and they've shown it on the ice.”

