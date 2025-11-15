The Farm Report - 15.11.25

Sutter's transition from player to head coach has felt natural

FarmreportNov15
By Annie Nadin
CalgaryFlames.com

Brett Sutter has never been far from the heartbeat of the American Hockey League, nor from the deep ties that run through this city.

After an AHL playing career that stretched from 2007 to 2024, including two seasons playing for the Wranglers, Sutter stepped into the Wranglers’ head coach role.

The former captain says the transition has felt natural.

“Yeah, it’s been really good,” said Sutter. “I’m just getting to know all the new guys and kind of settling into everyone’s roles and responsibilities. The staff works really well together and we’re excited to come to work every day and push each other and get better … that’s been a fun part of the job.”

“You’re not going to be everyone’s best friend every day,” he added, “but as long as they know you care about them and want what’s best for them and the group, that’s the most important.”

sutterinset

For Sutter, the switch from dressing room to coaches’ room didn’t happen overnight.

He served as an assistant coach immediately after retiring, also serving as interim head coach before being elevated to the full-time role when Trent Cull moved up to the Flames staff.

That path gave him a rare perspective, one few coaches get.

He has been a teammate, a captain, a mentor, and now the voice behind the bench.

“I think it helps having been some of these guys’ teammates because you already know what makes them tick,” he explained. “As an assistant coach, you sometimes get to be the fun guy, the one they lean on a bit and ask questions. You learn different sides of it, and that’s helped me step into this role.”

“It’s been a great group to work with. They work hard, they want to learn, they want to get better. And it’s been exciting.”

Brett is the son of Darryl Sutter, former Flames head coach and member of the iconic group of six Sutter brothers who all carved out lengthy NHL careers and later stepped behind the bench.

Naturally, the advice he received stepping into the new role was not hard to find.

“Just be yourself,” he said. “The players now, they’re too smart. They know when you’re faking it. Be competitive, be detailed, be passionate about the game and care about everyone in the room.”

Recent Games

  • W 6-1 vs. Bakersfield (Nov. 2)
  • L 4-3 vs. San Jose (Nov. 6)
  • L 4-1 vs. San Jose (Nov. 8)
  • L 5-1 vs. Ontario (Nov. 11)
  • W 3-2 vs. Ontario (Nov. 12)

Upcoming Games

One-Timers

  • Justin Kirkland has joined the Wranglers roster
  • Rory Kerins has been recalled to the Flames
  • Hunter Brzustewicz leads Wranglers defencemen in points (10), goals (four), and assists (four).
  • Martin Frk is three away from reaching 100 AHL career goals

News Feed

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets

Future Watch Update - 14.11.25

Texas 2-0 Step!

'I'm Confident'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

Flames Recall Kerins From AHL

5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

Phillips Named To U.S. Roster For World Junior A Challenge

Flames Edged By Blues

'They Do Things Right'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blues

5 Things - Flames @ Blues

Flames Fall 2-0 To Wild

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild

Game Day Notebook - 09.11.25

5 Things - Flames @ Wild

Nazem Kadri Signed Warm-Up Jersey Auction Now Live

Flames Blanked By Blackhawks