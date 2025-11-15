The Farm Report - 15.11.25

Brett Sutter has never been far from the heartbeat of the American Hockey League, nor from the deep ties that run through this city.

After an AHL playing career that stretched from 2007 to 2024, including two seasons playing for the Wranglers, Sutter stepped into the Wranglers’ head coach role.

The former captain says the transition has felt natural.

“Yeah, it’s been really good,” said Sutter. “I’m just getting to know all the new guys and kind of settling into everyone’s roles and responsibilities. The staff works really well together and we’re excited to come to work every day and push each other and get better … that’s been a fun part of the job.”

“You’re not going to be everyone’s best friend every day,” he added, “but as long as they know you care about them and want what’s best for them and the group, that’s the most important.”