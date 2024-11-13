The Farm Report - 13.11.24 

Leading the Pacific Division and taking names.

The Wranglers unfortunately did not notch their tenth win in a row, but have made a name for themselves this season when it comes to bouncing back from losses and rewriting the story.

After falling to the Bakersfield Condors on Nov. 5, the AHL affiliate of the Oilers, the Wranglers came back and beat them 4-0 on Nov. 6.

A similar pattern was shown following their 8-3 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights on Nov. 9, the Herd returned on Nov. 10 to beat the Knights 4-0.

If we have learned anything about the squad this season, they never walk away from a challenge.