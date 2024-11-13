The Farm Report - 13.11.24 

Leading the Pacific Division and taking names.

The Wranglers unfortunately did not notch their tenth win in a row, but have made a name for themselves this season when it comes to bouncing back from losses and rewriting the story.

After falling to the Bakersfield Condors on Nov. 5, the AHL affiliate of the Oilers, the Wranglers came back and beat them 4-0 on Nov. 6.

A similar pattern was shown following their 8-3 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights on Nov. 9, the Herd returned on Nov. 10 to beat the Knights 4-0.

If we have learned anything about the squad this season, they never walk away from a challenge.

O Captain! Our Captain!

Clark Bishop was named the second captain in Wranglers franchise history on Nov. 5.

This isn’t the first time Bishop has dawned the ‘C’ on his chest as he led the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL from 2014 – 2016. Bishop also wore the ‘C’ for the QMJHL All-Star team in 2016.

“This is a very special day for me,” said Bishop. “I’ve found a home here in Calgary over the last few seasons. I’m happy to lead this group alongside Alex, Dryden, Jakob, and Jarred as we continue to push for the ultimate goal of a Calder Cup. We’ve been a competitive team these last few seasons and our goal is to continue that success into this season.”

Mr. Freeze Named AHL Player Of The Week

The man between the pipes, Devin Cooley, has created lots of buzz.

While leading the AHL in shutouts and minutes played, he also owns the title of AHL Player Of The Week.

“Our Head Coach (Trent Cull) called me, Calgary’s Goalie Coach Barb texted me as well so it was good to get that recognition, ” Cooley said. “We’ve put together a plan of how I want to play every single night, and doing certain things the right way, and now it feels like I’m going into a game having an actual plan of how I am supposed to play and non-negotiables.”

Cooley coins his work with Wranglers Goaltending Coach, Mackenzie Skapski, as “creating staples” that he sticks to during a game, and “it’s working” he said with a smile.

Cooley sits third overall in the league for goaltending.

Winning Looks Good On You

The numbers don’t lie.

The Wranglers continue to sit at the top of the AHL at 11-3.

The Wranglers have a perfect record on their away games, and will look to continue that while embarking on their second road tour of the campaign.

“We’re trying to get better and better defensively, that’s our focus for us moving forward,” said Wranglers Head Coach Trent Cull. “I’m not sitting here thinking about what our record is on the road, it’s about how we play, and what we are doing right now.”

One-timers

  • Jarred Tinordi scored his 100th AHL Career Point on Nov. 9 vs Bakersfield
  • Rory Kerins scored his 10th goal in the season on Nov. 9 vs Bakersfield
  • Sam Honzek scored his first professional goal on Nov. 5

Quotables

Devin Cooley following his third shutout:

“It just continues to give me confidence that the plan that I have worked out with Mackenzie Skapski (Wranglers Goaltending Coach) is working and it feels really nice.”

William Stromgren On The Chemistry Between The Team:

"We can adapt and play with anybody, you just gotta buy into your role and do the best you can."

Trent Cull on Bishop Being Named Captain:

"He does lead by example, the gritty things, he plays really hard, he checks really well...he does all the things you as of every player."

