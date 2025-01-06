The Farm Report - 05.01.25

When Trent Cull was called up to the Calgary Flames bench on Dec. 22, Joe Cirella was named the Wranglers’ interim head coach.

Cirella brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the organization’s development priorities, and when reflecting on his new responsibilities, emphasized the continuity and collaboration within the staff.

“We help out the organization in any way that we can,” he explained. “It’s just a different voice, we are here to develop the players and it’s nice to have a familiarity over the past seven years. Hopefully we continue to develop the kids like we have been.”

In his first two games behind the Wranglers bench against the Abbotsford Canucks on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, Cirella noted the seamless transition.

“They (the team) work hard and we’ve put together work prior with Trent and I think it’s been seamless going in, so it didn’t disrupt anything,” he said. “The guys know what to expect and what’s important and they’ve kept doing it and we’ve been successful so far.”

Though adjusting to a new role presents challenges, Cirella expressed his enjoyment of the opportunity.

“It (the game) happens a lot faster when you’re running everything, but it was enjoyable and the staff was great," he said.