The Farm Report - 05.01.25

By Annie Nadin
When Trent Cull was called up to the Calgary Flames bench on Dec. 22, Joe Cirella was named the Wranglers’ interim head coach.

Cirella brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the organization’s development priorities, and when reflecting on his new responsibilities, emphasized the continuity and collaboration within the staff.

“We help out the organization in any way that we can,” he explained. “It’s just a different voice, we are here to develop the players and it’s nice to have a familiarity over the past seven years. Hopefully we continue to develop the kids like we have been.”

In his first two games behind the Wranglers bench against the Abbotsford Canucks on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, Cirella noted the seamless transition.

“They (the team) work hard and we’ve put together work prior with Trent and I think it’s been seamless going in, so it didn’t disrupt anything,” he said. “The guys know what to expect and what’s important and they’ve kept doing it and we’ve been successful so far.”

Though adjusting to a new role presents challenges, Cirella expressed his enjoyment of the opportunity.

“It (the game) happens a lot faster when you’re running everything, but it was enjoyable and the staff was great," he said.

All-Star Bench Boss

The Wranglers have continued their impressive form into the New Year, maintaining their status as the top team in both the AHL and Pacific Division.

With a record of 23-10-1, they look to carry their success into 2025.

“I give the guys credit,” said Head Coach Joe Cirella. “They work hard.”

Based on their record as of Dec. 31, the Wranglers will provide the head coach for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Pacific Division team, likely sending Cirella to Coachela Valley for the event which will take place Feb. 2-3 unless Cull returns to the team by that point.

“It goes to show you how well they're developing all the young players, and putting together a good team,” Cirella said. “The coaches that have been here, and the staff that helps everyone out. You gotta give a lot of credit to the players as well.”

Cirella added that representing the Wranglers at the All-Star Classic would be a fantastic opportunity, not just for himself, but for the entire organization.

“It’s going to be exciting for whoever represents, it’s a good opportunity to see other people and other players,” he said.

Milestone Markers

Several key players have reached significant milestones in their AHL careers, underscoring the team's ongoing development and individual achievements.

Swedish winger William Stromgren, drafted by the Flames in 2021 (45th overall), played his 100th AHL game.

“It came as a surprise, the boys were chirping me here as we were doing our workouts. It’s fun, it’s a big accomplishment, and you keep workin,” he reflected on the achievement.

For Dryden Hunt, who marked his 300th AHL game, the milestone was a moment of reflection on his nine-year journey, which began in 2016 when he signed with the Florida Panthers.

“The milestone means a lot, it’s a lot of fun to come into the rink everyday, this is my ninth year, I’m pretty grateful,” he said.

Rory Kerins has set new career highs, scoring his 20th goal of the season and marking his 32nd point in a 4-2 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks on New Year’s Day.

Kerins is currently ranked second in league scoring with 34 points.

“It’s nice to get the milestone,” Kerins said. “It’s a credit to all of my teammates and the guys I’m playing with. It feels good.”

Upcoming Games

One Timers

  • Jonathan Aspirot represented Team Canada in the 2024 Spengler Cup in Davos Switzerland, along with team GM Brad Pascall.
  • Ilya Solovyov played his 200th AHL game played on Jan. 5 against the Manitoba Moose.
  • Clark Bishop is three games away from reaching his 400th AHL game.
  • Clark Bishop is three away from hitting 150 AHL points.
  • Rory Kerins is two games away from reaching his 100th AHL game.

Quotables

William Stromgren on Devin Cooley’s strong performance at the start of the New Year:

“We gotta thank the guy, he’s been standing on his head a lot of games for us, and it’s so nice having him. His comfort level, having him behind us is absolute and we love having him.”

Dryden Hunt reflecting on his AHL career, highlighting his favourite experience:

“Honestly, the last two and a half years here, it’s been a lot of fun playing in Calgary, I live here all year round, my wife is from here so the last two and a half years have been a lot of fun. It’s really enjoyable coming to the rink.”

