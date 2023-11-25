'He's Been A Good Fit'

DENVER – Clearly, the name ‘Sharangovich’ doesn’t leave a lot of room for creativity.

In Hockey’s Great Book of Original Nicknames, you typically want something short, snappy, and with the freedom to place a Y or an S at the end.

‘Shar, ‘Sharan,’ or just plain-old Yegor always felt so … boring.

“Sharky?” laughed Andrew Mangiapane of his red-hot linemate. “I don’t even know where that one came from. I think Savvy (Assistant Coach Marc Savard) came up with it one day and it just stuck with the boys.”

While the origins remain a bit cloudy, one thing is clear: the 25-year-old is attacking the game like a ravenous Great white these days.

Sharangovich had his best game as a Flame last night in Dallas, notching a beautiful goal off a pretty passing sequence between Mangiapane and top-line centre Elias Lindholm, before adding a pair of helpers to collect his first three-point game since April 12, 2022, when he was a member of the New Jersey Devils.

The timing, of course, couldn’t have been much better.

That it came in such a pivotal win for his group – and against one of the top teams in the NHL, we might add – says plenty about his ability to step up in the big moments.

But it also shows how he can bring others into the fight along with him.

“When you look at that line, that was Sharangovich's most competitive game in a long time,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska – adding that the aggression he speaks of helped take some of the “heavy lifting” off of Lindholm’s plate.

“I think for Sharan, when he is strong on pucks, he has a really good skill-set where he can make plays, whether that's in motion or standing still. He understands the offensive side of the game. The challenge is to get him consistently strong on pucks. If there's you and me going after a puck, you need him – more often than not – to say, 'That's mine. And I'm going to come out of that battle with it.'

“So, when he's on in that regard, you see nights like he had last night.”