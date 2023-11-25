News Feed

Sharangovich Helping Set The Pace For Lindholm Line

'He's Been A Good Fit'
5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche 25.11.23

Say What -  'It's Just A Quiet Confidence'

Coleman Leads Comeback As Flames Defeat Stars

Texas Toast
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars 24.11.23

Say What - 'I'm Really Appreciative'

Flames Look To Bounce Back Against Stars

'See Where We're Really At'
5 Things - Flames @ Stars 24.11.23

Say What - 'Our Game Wasn't There'

Flames Fall To Predators

Say What - 'A Pretty Dramatic Switch'

Backlund Bump Helping Huberdeau Find Success

'I'm Creating Way More'
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators 22.11.23

2022-23 Alumni Community Report

5 Things - Flames @ Predators 22.11.23

Say What - 'Two Pretty Big Milestones'

Flames Stay Undeated in Seattle with Come-From-Behind OT Victory

Hot Climate!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

Say What - 'We Don't Skip A Beat'

What the players are saying ahead of tonight's clash with the Avalanche

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Coach Huska on all four lines contributing right now:

“It's the over-playing thing – it eliminates that. And Elias is a good example of that. For a forward to play 20-plus minutes a night is a lot. You may be able to do it short term, but long term, it's a real challenge for guys in order to keep them at the level they want to be at. So, if you play them too much, there's a tendency for guys to start pacing themselves a little bit. And if you have all four lines going, they know when they're on the ice – maybe not quite as much as if there was a shorter bench – so, then, they have to make sure they're going when they're out there.

“When you have four lines that are going, it gives you a lot more flexibility with who and when you're putting people on the ice.”

On players building confidence when they contribute, no matter what line they play on:

“Everyone wants to feel valued no matter where you slot within a team. If you're the highest-paid player or if you're playing your first NHL game, everyone wants to feel valued. When you're having a little bit of rhythm to your game and when you're getting out there more regularly, people feel good about where they're at, for sure.”

"It was a big plus for us"

Kadri on coming back to get a big win last night:

“Comeback victory on the road in a pretty hostile environment. It being Black Friday, it was a pretty good atmosphere, which was nice. ... Very proud of the guys showing that resiliency yet again and coming out with two points.”

On the Flames’ three, third-period comebacks this year:

“That's what I love about us this year, specifically. When we're down in a hockey game, we don't skip a beat. We always believe we can crawl ourselves back in, whether it's on the road or at home. That's a great characteristic to have as a team, to never feel like you're down and out. And to never quit, more importantly.”

"Very proud of the guys, showing that resiliency"

Mangiapane on building off last night’s win:

“We have confidence in those close games. They're a good team and we've had a lot of games with them the last couple years, so it was definitely nice to get the win. Hopefully we've got a little momentum that we can use against another good team tonight.”

Lindholm on the team’s mindset entering the third period last night:

“There's no quitting. Obviously, we haven't put 60 minutes together yet, but I think we're coming. And obviously beating a team like that last night, it's good for the confidence. We're going to have another good test here today and we need to be ready for it.”

Greer on battling back to get the win in Dallas:

“I thought our line was really good. All throughout our lineup, I thought each guy did their jobs. We had contributions from everyone. Obviously, Marky again was great and our defence did really well. Just got to keep the ball rolling. They're going to be strong opponents night in and night out going forward, so it's going to make us elevate our game and make everyone dial in.”

On his line scoring two big goals for the team:

“It was anticipation, it was speed, it was being dialled in in all three zones. When you take care of the defensive part of the game, chances come. You don't have to force anything. I thought we were tenacious on the puck and were always kind of coming out of battles with the puck. We've just got to keep that aggressiveness.”

"We need everyone dialled in"

On the challenge the Avs present tonight:

“Elite talent. They're a fast team and they've had some success over the last few years. They have a lot of good veterans who know how to play the game well, and like I said, they're a fast team. They play fast. I was drafted there, I played there. They're all about transition and playing ahead. I think, again, if we take care of the defensive zone, if we're on our toes and win those battles, I think we should be pretty good tonight.”