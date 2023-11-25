Say What - 'We Don't Skip A Beat'

Coach Huska on all four lines contributing right now:

“It's the over-playing thing – it eliminates that. And Elias is a good example of that. For a forward to play 20-plus minutes a night is a lot. You may be able to do it short term, but long term, it's a real challenge for guys in order to keep them at the level they want to be at. So, if you play them too much, there's a tendency for guys to start pacing themselves a little bit. And if you have all four lines going, they know when they're on the ice – maybe not quite as much as if there was a shorter bench – so, then, they have to make sure they're going when they're out there.

“When you have four lines that are going, it gives you a lot more flexibility with who and when you're putting people on the ice.”

On players building confidence when they contribute, no matter what line they play on:

“Everyone wants to feel valued no matter where you slot within a team. If you're the highest-paid player or if you're playing your first NHL game, everyone wants to feel valued. When you're having a little bit of rhythm to your game and when you're getting out there more regularly, people feel good about where they're at, for sure.”